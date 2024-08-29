Bronzed Carrie Johnson displays abs in her boldest bikini yet

Carrie Johnson has spent the summer holidaying in Greece with her kids Wilfred, Romy and Frank, so her warm-weather wardrobe is in full swing.

Despite showing off knitted beach dresses and floaty frocks, none of her outfits have been as bold as her latest beachwear. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife was pictured enjoying a boat trip in a colourful bikini with clashing prints that showed off her toned figure.

© Instagram The mother-of-three showed off her toned figure on a boat trip

Offsetting her golden tan, the top featured a red base with white stripes, while the bottoms had black and white spots and flowers. She teamed her look with sunglasses, hoop earrings and a gold necklace with a heart pendant, styling her blonde hair in a bun to keep it from getting wet in the sea.

© Instagram Boris and Carrie took their three children to Greece

Her children have inherited her bold sense of style, with Romy rocking a long-sleeved pink and blue Bluey swimsuit with a bee-print lifevest over the top, while her youngest son Frank looked cute perched on his mother's hip in blue and green swimwear covered with turtles. See more of Carrie's incredible summer holidays in the video...

Carrie has never been shy about showing off her swimwear collection. Back in 2023, she modelled a Baywatch-worthy red swimsuit as she showed off her paddleboarding skills.

© Instagram Carrie often shows off her swimwear collection

The sport could be partially responsible for Carrie's sculpted physique. "Paddleboarding is a relatively low-impact form of exercise, yet it is great for building muscle in the upper and lower body," explained David Wiener of lifestyle coaching app Freeletics.

"Despite it being a relaxing workout whilst experiencing the great outdoors, paddleboarding is a full body workout and targets muscles such as your triceps, biceps, abs, lats, rhomboid, hamstring, traps, quadriceps, to name only a few."

Boris Johnson's wife loves paddleboarding

He added: "Paddleboarding can keep us toned in many ways, with one of the biggest benefits being your core strength.

"Due to the level of flexibility and balance you need to successfully paddle board, your core needs to constantly be engaged and therefore is helping to build your abdominal strength. Furthermore, at the same time your arms, legs, back and shoulders are helping to support your core."

