Carrie Johnson is a bronzed beach belle as she wows in nautical outfit

Carrie Johnson is best known for being the wife of former Conservative PM Boris, but she is also regarded as a bit of a fashionista, and we love seeing what threads she's going to step out in next.

WATCH: Boris and Carrie announce baby's birth

Although she's a designer label lover, favouring dresses from royally-loved brand The Vampire's Wife and carrying the same handbag from Grace Hann as the Princess of Wales, she also shops in more accessible stores, and luxury high street retailer L.K.Bennett is up there with some of her faves.

© Carrie Johnson Instagram Carrie Johnson on holiday looked chic in her LK Bennett dress

At the weekend, the mother to Wilfred, Frank and Romy shared an 'Outfit of the Day' post on her Instagram Stories page, showing her rocking the nautical dress of dreams.

Carrie's dress is from LK Bennett

Known as the 'Beau Blue and Cream Striped Cotton Sun Dress', from L.K.Bennett, the £299 frock is a stunning design, complete with a large collar, belted waist and cut in a super flattering, midi length. The website says of the style: "A chic sun dress which takes design cues from sailor style, beautiful Beau is destined for glamorous destinations. It's crafted from blue and cream striped cool cotton, and has a wide scalloped edge collar with tie detail, a fabric-covered buckle belt and an A-line midi skirt. Wear it with a pair of leather sandals and a basket bag." Swoon!

The former PR girl said of the design: "This dress by @lkbennettlondon has become my new favourite. Such a soft cotton style with a beautiful sailor style collar." Carrie teamed it with cream backless loafers and wore her blonde locks in a simple bun. So chic. We predict it will fly off the shelves as after all, Carrie has point a few dresses on the map in the past.

© Getty Carrie Johnson looked amazing in her Ghost dress back in 2019

This isn't the first time Carrie has impressed people with her wardrobe. Back in 2019, when she was known as Carrie Symonds, she stepped out in a gorgeous Ghost dress, known as the 'Luella' as she supported her then partner Boris at Downing Street as he became PM. Shoppers went crazy over her £120 floral number and it sold out immediately.

The power of politics eh?