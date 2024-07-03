Lourdes Leon: Madonna's daughter's most daring looks over the years

From her bold fashion choices to her striking beauty, Lourdes Leon, Madonna's daughter, has consistently turned heads on the red carpet.

Known for her fearless approach to style, Lourdes has made a name for herself in the fashion world. Let's take a closer look at some of her most daring and unforgettable outfits.

1/ 9 © Julien M. Hekimian All black lace For a high-fashion event, Lourdes stepped out in a head-to-toe lace outfit, complete with a dramatic overcoat. The delicate lace contrasted beautifully with the structured coat, creating a look that was both gothic and glamorous. Her oversized sunglasses added a touch of mystery, making this outfit a standout.



2/ 9 © Dimitrios Kambouris Cut-out mini dress Lourdes wowed in a black mini dress adorned with daring cut-outs. The intricate design highlighted her figure while maintaining an edgy yet elegant vibe. Her long, wavy hair and minimal accessories allowed the dress to take center stage, making it one of her most memorable looks.

3/ 9 © Theo Wargo Sheer black bodysuit In this stunning ensemble, Lourdes donned a sheer black bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The intricate design, which combined sheer panels with strategic black strips, showcased her confidence and impeccable taste. The bold look was complemented by her sleek, straight hair and statement cross necklace, proving Lourdes knows how to make a statement.



4/ 9 © Steven Ferdman Leopard print dress Channeling her inner wild side, Lourdes dazzled in a figure-hugging leopard print dress. The bold print, combined with her red lipstick and statement necklace, exuded confidence and a playful spirit. This look is a testament to Lourdes' ability to pull off daring fashion choices with ease.

5/ 9 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Off-the-shoulder mini dress Lourdes showcased her chic side in a black, off-the-shoulder mini dress. The simple yet stylish outfit highlighted her natural beauty and elegance. Paired with her sleek ponytail and hoop earrings, this look was effortlessly sophisticated.

6/ 9 © Europa Press News Patterned mesh dress In a stunning display of fashion-forward thinking, Lourdes wore a patterned mesh dress that featured intricate designs and bold stripes. The look was completed with dark, sultry makeup and sleek hair, showcasing her versatility in pulling off avant-garde fashion.

7/ 9 © Taylor Hill Sparkling sheer dress At a glamorous event, Lourdes stunned in a sparkling sheer dress. The delicate fabric, adorned with shimmering details, gave the illusion of a web, adding an ethereal quality to her look. Her natural makeup and minimal jewelry allowed the dress to shine, making her the star of the night.

8/ 9 © Arturo Holmes Bold cut-out bodysuit Lourdes embraced a futuristic vibe in this bold cut-out bodysuit. The daring design, paired with a long black cardigan, showcased her toned physique and fearless fashion sense. Her vibrant green nails added a pop of color, making this outfit truly unforgettable.