Madonna's ex Carlos Leon, 57, calls himself the 'OG Daddy' - 27 years after welcoming daughter Lourdes Leon

Carlos Leon, at 57, is embracing his unique role in the spotlight as one of the world's most recognizable "baby daddies," especially as the father of Lourdes Leon, a 27-year-old accomplished model and University of Michigan graduate.

Reflecting on the years gone by, Carlos shared a nostalgic collection of photographs on Instagram, capturing moments with Lourdes from her childhood to adulthood, alongside a playful video montage set to Big Poppa by The Notorious B.I.G., humorously nodding to his status.

In a heartfelt declaration accompanying his posts, Carlos expressed a desire to shift the narrative surrounding the term "baby daddy," aiming for a more empowering interpretation.

"For years, I've been labeled as a 'baby daddy' by many. But now, it's time to rewrite the story and reclaim it as the OG Daddy!" he announced.

His message highlighted the importance of owning one's narrative and embracing true identity with strength and pride.

Carlos's fans rallied in the comment section, echoing his sentiment and affirming his longstanding status as the "OG Daddy."

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Carlos Leon and his daughter Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon are seen around Lincoln Center during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

The term "baby daddy" often carries with it a slew of stereotypes and assumptions, yet Carlos's relationship with Madonna and their daughter, Lourdes, transcends simplistic labels.

Their love story began with a serendipitous meeting in Central Park in 1994, leading to a passionate relationship that brought Lourdes into the world.

© Arnaldo Magnani Carlos Leon and daughter, Lourdes Leon are seen on the streets of Manhattan on March 1, 2009

Despite their separation when Lourdes was just seven months old, Carlos and Madonna have maintained a harmonious co-parenting dynamic, frequently expressing mutual respect and gratitude for the gift of their daughter.

Carlos has openly reflected on his gratitude towards Madonna for their daughter, describing Lourdes as "the love of his life" and expressing contentment with the outcome of their relationship.

© Marcel Thomas Lourdes Leon and Carlos Leon sighting leaving her New York City residence on July 8, 2008

As a father, Carlos leans towards a lenient and empathetic parenting style, valuing open communication and understanding with Lourdes above strict discipline.

Lourdes, who now lives in Bushwick with her long-term boyfriend Jonathan Puglia, has carved out a successful modeling career while championing independence and self-reliance. She views her career choices as financially savvy and seeks to maintain autonomy in her projects, blending her talents in dance, style, and aesthetics. Lourdes's strive for independence, particularly from her mother's influence, underscores her desire for self-sufficiency and control over her life.

Carlos also shares a son, Meeka Leon, with his ex Betina Holte, while Madonna's family includes five other children: Rocco with director Guy Ritchie, and four adopted children, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere.

