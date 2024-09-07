Penny Lancaster, 53, wows in mini skirt for day out with Rod Stewart and son Alastair

Penny Lancaster looked stunning in a fitted polo and white mini skirt as she enjoyed a family day out in Florida on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share the snapshot, the 53-year-old posed alongside her husband Sir Rod Stewart, 79, and their 18-year-old son Alastair as the family enjoyed a golfing day at Palm Beach golf course.

© Penny Lancaster Rod and Penny's son towered over his parents

Penny, 53, looked radiant in the Barbie-pink polo top and sunglasses, while Rod wore a relaxed white shirt, turquoise shorts, and a sun hat.

The couple's eldest son Alastair towered over his parents wearing a blue printed shirt and white shorts.

© Denise Truscello Rod and Penny have been married for 17 years

Rod and Penny, who tied the knot in 2007, are also parents to 13-year-old Aiden. Rod is also a dad to six other children from his previous partners, ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, and ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter.

Along with Alastair and Aiden, the rockstar is a father to daughters Sarah, Renee, Ruby, and Kimberly and sons Sean, and Liam.

Last month, Penny appeared on Loose Women for the first time in two and a half years, and the star revealed her son Alastair's exciting plans for the future.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster shares pride as son Alastair embarks on exciting new chapter

Taking to the panel with Kaye Adams, Sunetra Sarker, and Judi Love, the mother-of-two announced that Alastair had been offered a place at the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy – adding that she is "very proud of him."

Last week, Rod took to Instagram to set the record straight over rumours that there was a 'rift' between himself and his wife.

The Maggie May hitmaker wrote: "We wanted to put the record straight. There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact, it's the opposite.

"We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit. Originally, we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there."

"Two of my eldest children still live in Celtic House (the LA residence). Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. Please trust me on this... There's no disharmony in our marriage."

He signed off his message by adding: "Rod 'a very lucky man' Stewart."