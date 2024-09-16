The unbelievable Emmys moments you may have missed

And the results are in! On Sunday night, TV royalty headed to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. In keeping with tradition, this year's hosts – Eugene and Dan Levy – kicked off the ceremony with a hilarious opening monologue that poked fun at The Bear.

As the awards got underway, stars including Billy Crudup and Jodie Foster were crowned victorious, paying tribute to their loved ones in memorable speeches. An evening filled with nostalgia, fans were also treated to a series of cast reunions – among them, the stars of Schitt's Creek and West Wing came together on stage.

Here, we're taking a deep dive into the most unbelievable moments you may have missed from the 2024 Emmys.

© Getty Eugene and Dan Levy poked fun at The Bear Hosts Eugene and Dan Levy got off to a great start with their opening monologue. Poking fun at The Bear, which was up for 23 Emmys, the duo revealed that it had become the most nominated comedy in history. "I love the show, and I know some of you may be expecting us to make a joke about whether The Bear is really a comedy, but in the true spirit of The Bear we will not be making any jokes," quipped Eugene, 77. As the camera panned onto a laughing Ayo Edebiri, the actress gave the hosts her seal of approval.

© Getty The Schitt's Creek reunion Four years after the show bagged nine Emmys, the cast of Schitt's Creek reunited on stage. In an adorable moment, Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara joined Dan and Eugene Levy, sending the crowd into roaring applause.

Billy Crudup's sweet tribute to Naomi Watts Billy Crudup picked up the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series thanks to his stellar performance in The Morning Show. The A-lister – who wed fellow actor Naomi Watts in June – paid tribute to his wife in his acceptance speech. "I'm happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife," Billy gushed to the audience. "Who also happens to be an immigrant and also gave a searing performance this year for which she's nominated, and she starts businesses too, so it's nice to be by her side," he noted.

© Getty Will Smith's nod to the infamous Oscars slap Comedian and screenwriter Will Smith dropped a cheeky joke after heading to the stage. "First of all, relax. Despite my name, I come in peace," he began, referencing the moment actor Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

© Getty The West Wing reunion Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Janel Maloney, Richard Schiff and Allison Janney reunited in front of a replica of the show's Oval Office set. Honoring the show's 25th anniversary, the cast encouraged viewers to vote in the upcoming election.

© Getty Jelly Roll's emotional In Memoriam performance The In Memoriam segment coincided with an emotional performance by singer and rapper, Jelly Roll. "I believe that music is therapeutic. I believe that music can heal. I also believe that storytelling is just as cathartic. I hope that this song can act as a healing moment for those mourning the storytellers we have lost this year. Tonight I want you to know that it's okay to not always be okay." As the Emmys paid tribute to the likes of Gena Rowlands, Bob Newhart, James Earl Jones, Shannen Doherty and Richard Simmons; Jelly Roll delivered an emotional rendition of 'I Am Not Okay'.

© Getty Jodie Foster's standing ovation after first-ever Emmy win It was a milestone night for Jodie Foster, who won her first-ever Emmy for True Detective: Night Country. Crowned best lead actress in a limited series, the star thanked the "incredible, incredible Icelandic crew" as well as her castmates, and "mostly the indigenous people, the Inupiat and Inuit people, of Northern Alaska who just told us their stories and they allowed us to listen and that was just a blessing." Given a standing ovation, it's safe to say that Jodie felt the love and support of her fellow creatives.

