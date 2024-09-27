Victoria Beckham just wore a duffle coat for the first time - they're now officially cool

Victoria Beckham is currently in France, ready to present her new collection at Paris Fashion week on Friday evening and we cannot wait to see the show!

The former Spice Girl has been residing in the fashion capital since early this week and on Wednesday, the stunning mother-of-four shared updates with her fans on Instagram, including some of her wardrobe changes and plans for the highly-anticipated presentation.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham struts down a hallway and swishes her new choppy hair

In one video, the wife of Manchester United legendary footballer David Beckham was seen showing fans her new duffle coat. The smart, uber chic, navy style is from her current collection and was an interesting choice for the fashion mogul, as she has never worn one publicly before. VB teamed it with jeans and heels and it really, really makes us want to buy one.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Victoria looked fabulous in her new duffle coat

The humble duffle coat is always in style due to its classic nature and of course, the UK's very own Paddington Bear.

Victoria's coat is known as the 'Oversize Duffle' and retails at £1,739. They also do the same style, but slightly longer and in camel, too. The website says of the style: "The retro charm of a traditional duffle coat is harnessed and elevated with the house’s signature sophistication in the Oversized Duffle Coat in Camel. Featured on the AW24 runway, it has classic toggle closures, front and back stitched-down storm flaps and deep front patch pockets with flaps. Topstitching at the seams and a metal B-frame trim on the left add discrete design features."

© Getty Victoria has worn many coats in her time, including parka jackets

A duffle coat is an easy way to add a nostalgic, yet comfortable charm to any outfit, and also it's an incredibly practical style as it's super warm, and even has a hood. Perfect for English winters, don't you think? If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, NEXT has a gorgeous borg duffle coat priced at a very reasonable £82.

Paris Fashion Week

Victoria's show will undoubtedly be the jewel in the PFW crown. It is always frequented by plenty of celebrities and she has had a variety of incredible models walk for her, including Kendall Jenner. We're expecting to see the whole Beckham clan in the front row, too.

© Getty Victoria's family often sit on the front row of her shows

Her family are nearly always on hand to support her FROW, and we know that Brooklyn is already in the capital with his wife, Nicola, and last week, Victoria even showed fans the look her mother Jackie, will be wearing to watch, too.