Pamela Anderson just wore 70s flares - and we're speechless

Pamela Anderson is a force to be reckoned with right now! This year alone we've seen her delight fans at the Met Gala for the first time, grace the cover of Better Homes and Gardens and she's even bringing out a new cookbook which fans can't wait for. Go girl!

As well as all this, her fashion sense and beauty tips are loved by many, which is why it was fabulous to see the stunning mother-of-two as she headed to Copenhagen Fashion Week to watch the Rotate show.

WATCH: Pamela Anderson's HELLO live cover

We adored her outfit! The 57-year-old donned one of her favourite fashion items she regularly wears - a white shirt, and a pair of cream, high-waisted 70s style flares, which she teamed with strappy high heel sandals. Keeping the look classic, she added Hollywood shades and a pearl necklace. Sublime!

© Getty Pamela was seen at the Rotate show during Copenhagen Fashion Week, rocking flares

The Baywatch star looked half her age in the getup - she has always sported a streamlined shape and tiny waist. Pamela always speaks about eating nourishing foods and enjoying life in the great outdoors which she feels helps her keep looking so young and fresh. We want what she's having!

Pamela, who was once married to Kid Rock, recently spoke to Better Homes and Gardens about how she's had a major image overhaul and how refreshing it is to tone things down a little and enjoy home comforts such as cooking, which she actually has always done.

© Getty Pamela was joined by her sons Dylan and Brandon at the ROTATE show during Copenhagen Fashion Week

Opening up to the publication, the blonde beauty said: "People have this pneumatic kind of image of me from Playboy to Baywatch, to my rock ’n’ roll type of husbands, to everything else. And as much as I threw every dinner party and cooked all those meals for family and my kids, it wasn’t what was seen publicly.

The Netflix star also admitted that she has no negative feelings towards her media depiction. "But I also played into the image that was created around me. I’m glad I did all that, but I’m really glad I’m where I am now. I think the most important part is, I made it through all of it. And now it’s such a relief that I get to be myself and enjoy this time."