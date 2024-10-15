Pamela Anderson is a goddess in all white knit dress as she steps out in NYC

Pamela Anderson stole the spotlight in true Hollywood style as she stepped out in New York City on Monday, turning heads with her effortlessly chic look.

The 57-year-old icon arrived at the studio ahead of her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her latest venture—a heartwarming cookbook titled I Love You: Recipes from the Heart. And as always, she was the epitome of glamour.

Pamela's striking all-white, knit ensemble, complete with a flowing maxi skirt, was nothing short of show-stopping.

The former Baywatch star showcased her timeless beauty as she strutted through the streets of New York, making them her personal runway in a pair of taupe-colored stiletto heels, famously adorned with red bottoms.

Known for her signature look, Pamela opted for a pair of oval-shaped, retro sunglasses that added a touch of nostalgia to her cozy cashmere outfit.

Pamela Anderson looks radiant in latest outing

The actress layered a long, sleeveless vest over a matching top and skirt, exuding casual sophistication as she headed to her interview. Her minimalist approach to accessorizing—opting out of jewelry—emphasized her natural beauty and effortless charm.

As if her outfit wasn’t enough to catch everyone’s attention, Pamela’s platinum blonde tresses were swept up into a chic updo, leaving her looking polished yet laid-back.

Pamela's flowing all white knit dress is stunning

She kept her makeup subtle, appearing to wear little more than a hint of gloss, with a baby pink-tinted lip balm to complete the look.

The sighting comes shortly after Pamela's visit to the Zurich Film Festival, where she had yet another major moment in the spotlight.

The actress attended the festival to present her new film The Last Showgirl and took the stage to accept the prestigious Golden Eye Award, an accolade honoring her long-standing contribution to entertainment.

In an emotional speech during the ceremony, Pamela opened up about her surprise at still being part of the entertainment industry after all these years. Reflecting on her career and personal challenges, she shared with the audience how deeply grateful she is to continue working.

Pamela looks so elegant!

"I look at it now, and it feels like I went from Baywatch to Broadway," Pamela mused. "I don't know what happened in between. It's all a big blur." She went on to make a heartfelt confession, adding, "I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades."

It was a raw and real moment from the star, who has endured the ups and downs of fame with grace. Pamela's vulnerability was palpable as she opened up about her struggles and her determination to keep moving forward. "I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like this," she said, visibly moved by the recognition. "I just want to keep working. I am excited to do more."

Pamela Anderson attends the 2024 Glamour Women Of The Year

Her recent career resurgence has been an inspiring chapter for Pamela. It was sparked by the release of her 2023 Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, which offered a candid look at her life beyond the iconic red swimsuit. Alongside the documentary came her memoir, Love, Pamela, a reflective account of her journey through fame, love, and personal growth.

In her speech, Pamela credited filmmaker Ryan White for reigniting her career through the documentary, which ultimately led to her being cast in The Last Showgirl. "Ryan made that doc, and that's how Gia saw me," Pamela explained, referring to Gia Coppola, who directed her latest film. "I always knew I was capable of more."

Though she is often remembered for her role in Baywatch, Pamela reflected on how her public image—largely shaped by that iconic red swimsuit—became both a blessing and a curse. "It's great to be a part of pop culture, but it's a blessing and a curse," she remarked. "People fall in love with you because of a bathing suit."

But now, Pamela is keen to show the world that there is so much more to her than her famous past. "It has taken a long time, but I am here," she said confidently, embracing the second chapter of her career with renewed vigor.