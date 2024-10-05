Pamela Anderson showcases her natural freckles in gorgeous new bare-faced appearance

Pamela Anderson let her natural freckles take center stage at the 20th Zurich Film Festival on Friday.

The 57-year-old attended a screening of her new film, The Last Showgirl, and continued her makeup-free stance by rocking a completely bare face on the red carpet.

Pamela's natural beauty shone through, and the lack of makeup drew attention to the dusting of freckles scattered across her cheeks and forehead.

The former Baywatch star looked elegant in a baby pink dress that featured a voluminous skirt that fell just above her ankles.

She wore a matching shawl draped around her shoulders and swept her blonde locks into a ponytail with side-sweeping bangs framing her face.

It was a big night for the star as she also received the Golden Eye Award for Best Film, which comes with a cash prize and a lucrative promotional package for its distribution in Switzerland.

© Getty Images Pamela's glowing skin and freckles were evident

Pamela revealed last year that she was going to scale back her makeup look and has remained loyal to her word ever since.

In 2023, she announced on the Today Show: "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty'.

© Getty Images Pamela looked gorgeous in her pink dress

"I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within, and you don't have to play the game."

Last February, she shared some beautiful makeup-free photos from a magazine shoot, admitting she'd rather show off her freckles than be covered by makeup.

© Getty Images Pamela received the Golden Eye Award

"I'd rather show my freckles…It's fun getting old. It's a relief," she wrote on Instagram. "And at a certain age we just look younger and fresher without makeup."

She added: "This is me – I'm happy with who I am right now. It's a new world and I'm very grateful for all of the love."

In March, Pamela opened up again about her decision to strip back to her natural beauty in an interview with CR Fashion Book.

"I think, well, I was doing it for me," she said of stepping out at Paris Fashion Week last year with no make-up.

"Can I walk out the door like this? Like, I'm fine the way I am. And I just didn't want to get into the whole glam thing and play the game. I just want to flip the script; I want to challenge beauty."

© Instagram Pamela has gone makeup-free since 2023

However, not everyone was on board with her decision to begin with.

"My agents and even my kids were like, 'Mom, you can't, you need the glam team!' And I said, 'No, what are you talking about? The fact that you guys are saying that to me makes me not want to do it more! I'm going to do a fresh face, no makeup, not pretend no makeup.'

"And I just felt free. No one looked at me and went, 'Aggghhhh!'"

© Getty Images Pamela set out to 'challenge' beauty standards

She also confessed: "I was doing it for the girls," and felt women were "morphing into this kind of similar look".

"To be brave is contagious," Pamela added. "And I found that it resonated even though it wasn't my real intention to make a big statement. And I'm glad that it had a positive message. It's not world peace or anything, but it was a little moment."