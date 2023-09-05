Billie Piper's fashion statement at the 2023 Elle Style Awards was giving Harry Styles

Boldly embracing a fearless approach to fashion? It doesn’t get more Harry Styles than that.

Billie Piper's suit at the 2023 Elle Style Awards was nothing short of captivating. Piper donned a teal number that immediately drew attention, setting her apart from the crowd.

The satin suit featured a plunging blazer, a bold matching wide-brimmed hat and was elevated further with a large black floral choker. Billie Piper's ensemble was uncannily similar to Harry Styles’ iconic look from the 2023 Brit Awards.

Known for pushing the boundaries of traditional gendered fashion, Styles has redefined the modern aesthetic, and Billie Piper's choice of attire paid tribute to his groundbreaking style.

Billie Piper wore the most avant garde look of the evening.

Harry’s ability to make even the most unconventional outfits appear effortlessly chic are a hallmark of his distinctive red carpet appearances. The deep neckline has also become an emblematic element of Styles’ fashion persona, and his penchant for bold and gender-fluid fashion is also encapsulated in his love for vibrant colors. The OTT rose necklace accessory Piper wore added a touch of rebellion and individuality, mirroring Styles' distinctive accessory choices that always make headlines.

Matching flared pants completed the outfit, capturing the retro-inspired aspect of Styles' wardrobe, which often pays tribute to the fashion of the past.

The Elle Style Awards is an annual event that epitomizes the intersection of fashion, entertainment, and celebrity culture. It serves as a platform to honor and celebrate individuals who have left a significant mark on the world of style and fashion.

The glamorous affair often attracts a star-studded guest list, including renowned designers, models, actors, and musicians. It's a night where fashion trends are born and where the boundary-pushing and trendsetting in the industry are acknowledged.