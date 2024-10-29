Angelina Jolie is a Hollywood siren with vampy red nails amid 'loneliness' confession

Angelina Jolie was the epitome of style and sophistication as she graced the stage at the Writers Guild Theater during a special screening of her new movie 'Maria' on Monday night.

The actress, 49, who plays opera singer Maria Callas in the moving biopic, looked divine in a fitted black coat layered over a silk mocha-hued gown. Her dress featured a romantic pleated neckline and fluid ankle-length skirt, revealing her towering nude heels.

Elevating her look, the mother-of-six highlighted her siren-like eyes with a feline winged eyeliner and accessorized with a pair of glittering diamond hoop earrings. © PG/Bauer-Griffin Angelina Jolie looked radiant as she stepped out in Los Angeles, California The Maleficent actress wore her glossy blonde hair blown out in silky waves - a major change from the natural beachy curls she rocked at the 'Maria' premiere the day before.

As Angelina left the building, she was swarmed by fans and paparazzi, graciously signing autographs before slipping into a private black car. © PG/Bauer-Griffin The Maria actress wore her tumbling golden-blonde hair in voluminous waves Amid the Oscar buzz around her portrayal of opera singer Maria Callas, who was widely considered to be one of the most influential opera singers of the 20th century, real life couldn't be further from the glitzy Hollywood limelight for Angelina.

Speaking candidly with People magazine, the actress admitted she shares a "certain loneliness" with the late opera singer, something she attributes to her dedicated work ethic. "I don’t know if either of us would view ourselves as anything but a performer and a worker who has a job to do,” she confessed, adding that they are "probably very hard on ourselves." © PG/Bauer-Griffin The Hollywood darling tied her look together with a vampy red manicure Elaborating on her thoughts, the actress explained: "I don’t want to speak too much about it because it’s too personal. But there’s definitely a loneliness and a work ethic."

The film’s debut at Venice was also an opportunity for Angelina to speak about the meticulous preparation that went into embodying the legendary singer. © Rodin Eckenroth Angelina Jolie, Pablo Larraí­n, Guy Hendrix Dyas, and Ed Lachman speak at the Film Independent special screening of "Maria" at Writers Guild Theater In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she detailed her rigorous training, which spanned months of voice lessons, Italian classes, and studying the nuances of Callas' mannerisms.

Away from the stage and screen, Angelina has been embroiled in a long drawn out legal battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt over the various assets they acquired throughout their decade-long relationship. Despite first filing for divorce in 2016 and being declared legally single in 2019, the former Hollywood sweethearts are still involved in an ongoing legal feud over their vineyard, Chateau Miraval, where they also tied the knot.

Angelina and Brad bought the winery in southern France, in 2011. © Getty An aerial view taken on May 31, 2008 in Le Val, southeastern France, shows the Chateau Miraval, a vineyard estate owned by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt When the couple divorced in 2016, they split their share in the winery between themselves, and Angelina sold her half in October 2021. The sale incited anger from Brad and led the Bullet Train actor to sue his ex-wife.