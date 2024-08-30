Angelina Jolie's slinky low-back dress reveals Buddhist tattoos in latest appeara

Angelina Jolie has been killing it in the style stakes at the 81st Venice Film Festival. After first donning a billowing chocolate brown dress to promote her new film, Maria, the actress turned heads in a slinky black design.

Looking the picture of poise as she arrived on the jetty at the annual Italian festivities, Angelina was a vision in a simple black dress with a low, scooped back. The elegant design showcased the 49-year-old Maleficent star's extensive tattoo collection.

WATCH: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eight-year legal battle explained

Wearing her honey blonde, highlighted hair down in soft waves, Angelina opted for a natural beauty look comprising rosy blusher and soft pink lipstick.

She shunned any major accessories, letting her timeless dress do the talking, save for a sparkling pin on her left breast.

Despite the demure cut of her dress, two of her most famous tattoos were visible. Her arm coordinates inking, which features the locations where her six children, Knox and Vivienne, 15, Shiloh, 18, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, and Maddox, 23, were born, was on display in the red carpet look.

© Getty Angelina looked incredible during a photocall for the movie Maria at the 81st Venice International Film Festival

Also visible were Angelina's extensive back tattoos, which represent four continents and the elements of earth, water, air and fire.

The Buddhist tattoos were added to her collection whilst the star was in Cambodia filming First They Killed My Father.

© Getty The star showcased her extensive back tattoo collection

Angelina's new role

Angelina was joined by Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, director Pablo Larrain, and actress Alba Rohrwacher as they posed for a photo opportunity together.

The film marks the star's grand return to the silver screen as legendary opera singer, Maria Callas, a role which put her through intense vocal training.

© Getty The elegant design showcased the 49-year-old Maleficent star's extensive tattoo collection

Speaking during the press conference in Venice, Angelina confessed how nervous she was about singing in public.

"Everybody here knows, I was terribly nervous. I spent almost seven months training because when you work with Pablo you can’t do anything by half. He demands, in the most wonderful way, that you really do the work and you really learn and train," she revealed.

© Getty The Buddhist tattoos were added to her collection whilst the star was in Cambodia filming First They Killed My Father

The mother-of-six – whose eight-year divorce with estranged husband Brad Pitt is still raging on – was crippled with nerves while filming scenes in front of a crowd at Paris' La Scala theatre.

She recalled: "My first time singing I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped lock the door so that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky.

© Getty

"Pablo, in his decency, started me in a small room and ended me in La Scala. So he gave me time to grow.”

DISCOVER: Angelina Jolie unveils hair transformation as she's spotted after daughter Shiloh's name change

While the film is already gaining Oscar buzz in Venice, Angelina revealed her main focus was to honour Callas' legacy and give an honest portrayal of the iconic singer.