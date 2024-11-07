Beyoncé and Jay-Z's $400m staggering superyacht with on-board cinema

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have an estimated combined net worth of $3 billion dollars and it's safe to say that the superstar couple live the high life.

The multiple award-winning artists, who have been married for 16 years and are parents to three children, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and seven-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter, certainly work hard at their music and business enterprises, but from time to time they like to sit back and enjoy luxury.

Not only can they enjoy luxury with their homes – they own a $200m mega-mansion in Malibu and a $88m property in Bel Air – but they often take to the seas for their vacations.

© Instagram Beyoncé and Jay-Z together at the SirDavis launch party in Paris

Anyone who is a fan of Beyoncé and Jay-Z will know that they tend to holiday in Europe and, specifically, they're big fans of the picturesque Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Beyonce and Jay-Z's family love story

But where do they enjoy the stunning coastal views of Capri, Sorrento and more? On their superyacht, of course.

Click through the gallery to see the best photos of the yacht, inside and out...

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's luxury superyacht worth $400m

1/ 7 © Instagram The rap legend and the former Destiny's Child member don't own a yacht, but they have been known to charter the same vessel. The couple have frequented the Flying Fox superyacht many times. The boat is estimated to be worth $400 million and would set Beyoncé and Jay-Z bet a cool $4 million for a week's stay.



2/ 7 © Instagram Given the eye-watering price tag, it's no wonder that the yacht is staggeringly impressive. The Flying Fox – built by Lürssen in Germany – is 450 feet long and 67 feet wide. In terms of amenities, the vessel boasts a 12-metre pool on board – in case they don't fancy a dip in the sea – 11 bedrooms, a two-floor spa, a fully functioning kitchen with a pizza oven and Rotisserie, plenty of jet skis to use and a cinema room.

3/ 7 © Instagram Beyoncé and Jay-Z have shared a few photos of the couple enjoying their five-star trips on board the Flying Fox. This photo shows the superstar couple making a toast to the high life as they sat on the plush sofas on the yacht's outer deck. The cushions are a lemon-yellow shade and there is plenty of seating on each deck for Jay and Bey to host their entire family and friends.



4/ 7 © Instagram This snap shared on the Crazy In Love hitmaker's Instagram shows her walking down the stairs from one deck to another, proving how vast the boat is.



5/ 7 Beyoncé looked sensational in this photo as she posed on the decking while enjoying a champagne cocktail in the evening.



6/ 7 © Instagram This photo shows another angle of the stairs on the boat, with Beyoncé and Jay walking down from the middle deck. We can spot the pine wood and chrome interiors which give the boat a real luxury feel.

