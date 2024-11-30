Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie Apostel are the spitting image of his parents in latest photograph

Cruz Beckham, 19, and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29, are a copy image of a ‘90s Posh and Becks in a recent photograph.

© Instagram The couple looked just like a young Posh and Becks

The Polaroid depicts the Brazilian singer sitting on the youngest Beckham son's lap while she wrapped her arm around his neck, and he placed his hand on her thigh. The couple appeared totally smitten with one another.

Cruz channelled his dad David Beckham's casual cool aesthetic as he donned a baggy white t-shirt that showed off his arm tattoos. The football legend's son also sported a '90s eyebrow slit.

Jackie looked just like a young Victoria Beckham, appearing effortlessly chic as she stunned in a plunging white halterneck top and blue jeans. Her chocolate locks were thrown up in a messy updo, while she gazed into the camera.

The Brazilian beauty posted a photo of the PDA Polaroid image onto her Instagram story on Friday. But this isn't the first time the couple have posed together for a loved-up picture. Earlier in the month, Jackie posted a carousel which featured a romantic image of the couple sharing a kiss.

© Instagram The couple appeared smitten with one another

In the photograph, Jackie oozed glam in a silver slip dress detailed with spaghetti straps and styled her locks in a sleek bun. Meanwhile, Cruz appeared suave in a crisp white shirt, brown tailored trousers and beige braces.

The musical duo were first linked back in April while they made their debut in Paris for designer Victoria's Fashion Week SS25 show. Jackie is a Brazilian/German songwriter and producer and shot to fame with Brazilian girl band, Schutz.

Back in October, the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway to Miami and were spotted strolling around the city. During their stay, the pair attended Inter Miami's match against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium to support David, who owns the football club. The couple were joined by Victoria and Cruz's sister, Harper.

And it seems the musician has already gained the seal of approval from the former Spice Girl. Recently, Jackie donned one of VB's lace garments from her eponymous label. Jackie oozed chic in the plunging cut-out dress which featured ruched detailing and a low-rise waistline.

To caption the photo, she wrote: "Hot sauce and hotter outfits. Thank you for the laciest dream piece @victoriabeckham."

© Harper’s Bazaar UK/Boo George Victoria wore the same dress as Jackie Apostel

Victoria shared a twin moment with Jackie as she later wore the same sultry lace dress in a shoot and interview for Harper's Bazaar. The barely-there design is a chic manifestation of the underwear as outerwear trend.