Tom Cruise steals the show as he makes incredible surprise appearance on red carpet

Tom Cruise stole the show when he made a surprise appearance in London on Tuesday to support Timothée Chalamet at the screening of his highly anticipated Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

The Hollywood icon turned heads when he dropped by the Ham Yard Hotel for the UK Awards presentation of the film, joining the 28-year-old actor and the star-studded cast in a night that celebrated Dylan’s legacy.

The Mission: Impossible star, 62, who has been an outspoken fan of Timothée’s work, greeted the young actor with a warm handshake and a proud smile.

The two were seen chatting, with Tom wrapping an arm around Timothée’s shoulder for photos, radiating a mentor-like pride. Dressed casually in a navy button-up shirt, jeans, and black boots, Tom exuded his signature charisma.

Timothée, meanwhile, kept his look relaxed in a striped long-sleeve shirt and black jeans, his new mustache giving a nod to his transformation into Dylan for the film.

© Getty Images for The Walt Disne Tom Cruise steals the show at awards screening

The event drew plenty of star power, with Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro also in attendance. Elle, who plays Sylvie Russo in the film, looked chic in a black blazer and knee-high boots, while Monica opted for a tailored grey pantsuit.

The cast was joined by director James Mangold, rounding out an exciting evening for the Searchlight Pictures project.

© Getty Images for The Walt Disne (L-R) Greg Tarzan Davis, Timothee Chalamet, Tom Cruise, Monica Barbaro, James Mangold and Elle Fanning

The appearance marked another instance of Tom's ongoing support for Timothée.

The Hollywood legend famously sent the Dune star a detailed and inspiring email after they met, encouraging him to embrace the physical demands of his career.

© Getty Images for The Walt Disne Tom shakes Timothe's hand

In the message, Tom included a list of top trainers and coaches in areas like motorcycle riding and helicopter flying. "He basically said, 'It’s up to you to set the standard,'" Timothée previously shared, calling the email a "war cry" for self-improvement.

Bob Dylan recently spoke out to show confidence in Timothee to play the role. He wrote on X: “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

At the A Complete Unknown after party, both E! News and People reported that Kylie Jenner - Timothée's love interest since April 2023, was in attendance, and the couple looked as loved up as ever. According to E! News, Kylie and Timothée were "spotted holding hands at the after-party" and "spent the whole night together."