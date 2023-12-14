All the times Timothée Chalamet hit up the red carpet without a shirt – photos

Timothée Chalamet is ramping up the promotional rounds for his new film Wonka, which was released in the United Kingdom and select countries on December 8th, and will release wide on December 15th.

The film is already garnering exceedingly positive reviews for the 27-year-old's performance as the titular lead (check out our review here), although Timothée's gathering traction for more than his performance.

As the premieres occur, so do the opportunities for fashion moments galore, as the young star is already hitting up the red carpet on multiple occasions without a shirt, which has become quite the signature.

WATCH: The official trailer of "Wonka"

Here's a round-up of some of the best times Timothée Chalamet appeared on the red carpet without a shirt (or without a traditional shirt, at least)…

The 94th Academy Awards © Getty Images For the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, Timothée turned heads when he wore a shimmering Louis Vuitton black blazer with mesh fabric on the sleeves (from the house's 2022 spring womenswear collection). He abandoned the shirt for a large silver pendant on his bare chest and finished off the look with sleek fitted pants, black dress shoes, and more chains to accessorize.

The 79th Venice Film Festival © Getty Images The actor attended the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022 in a non-traditional take on a typical halter top. He wore the fit, designed custom in blood red by Haider Ackermann, with an attached scarf round the neck and a completely backless design, which he showed off with pride while posing for photos. Timothée added fitted pants to match and black dress shoes.

"Wonka" London Photocall © Getty Images For the London photocall for "Wonka" on November 27, Timothée kicked off the promotional tour in pinstriped Alexander McQueen suit, sans shirt, of course. He showed off a light bit of skin with a dazzling silver chain atop his chest, allowing the suit to shine, with its extra panels near the hips, flowing into long coat trains. The Call Me By Your Name actor styled the suit with black combat boots and had tucked the hem of his dress pants into the boots.

"Wonka" Paris Premiere © Getty Images Once again, Timothée opted for a non-traditional take on a top for the Wonka premiere in Paris on December 1st, going for a Tom Ford fully embellished sleeveless top that was covered fully in thousands of shimmering beads. The top had a renaissance feel with its scalloped hem and semi-sheer fabric, and it was accessorized with silk pants and black dress shoes.

"Wonka" World Premiere © Getty Images The next day, at the film's world premiere at Royal Festive Hall in London, Timothée went for a maroon velvet suit from Tom Ford's womenswear collection. Held together with just a single button, the blazer bore all, and the matching pants and brown Chelsea boots added to the appeal. What sold the outfit was the custom Cartier necklace, made to resemble candy, which took a whopping 450 hours to make.

