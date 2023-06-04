Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's children Bella and Connor – where are they now?

The Top Gun star and the Moulin Rouge actress had two children together

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were a major Hollywood power couple (emphasis on "major") when they were together during the 90s.

They met while filming 1990's Days of Thunder and were married later that year, although it didn't last, as they ended up getting divorced in 2001.

However, the biggest gift to come out of their marriage was the adoption of their two children, daughter Bella and son Connor (plus those courthouse photos of Nicole after the divorce, those were a joy to us all).

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's relationship to adopted children with Tom Cruise

While they've both fleshed out their lives since then as full-fledged adults, neither have followed their parents into the entertainment industry.

In fact, the adult Bella, now 30, and Connor, now 28, don't even live in the same country anymore, as the former has made the United Kingdom her home while the latter still resides Stateside.

Bella, who goes by "Bella Kidman Cruise," is an artist and graphic designer who creates merchandise with her work and has also displayed her art in galleries and exhibitions.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman adopted Bella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Her work often features takes on the bright and colorful mixed with dark and surrealist themes, with the bio on her website reading: "Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen.

"Since that point in time she's been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion. We hope you dig it."

She resides in London with her husband Max Parker while maintaining a pretty low-key lifestyle, occasionally sharing personal posts on Instagram.

© Instagram Bella now resides in London with her husband Max where she is an artist

"You know, she really feels more English," Nicole told Vanity Fair in 2019. "We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Younger brother Connor did briefly try his hand at acting like his parents, however, boasting minor credits in the 2008 film Seven Pounds and the 2012 film Red Dawn.

However, he has since stepped away from the spotlight, although will make the occasional public appearance, even showing up at Milan Fashion Week this February.

© Instagram Connor (R) has built a life for himself in Florida

Connor lives in Florida, where he even launched his own barbecuing business, Connor's Meat Shack, and appears to have some pretty impressive cooking skills. He is also an avid deep sea fisher, having frequently shared footage of his exploits in the water and learning to live off the earth.

While there were reports that both were estranged from their mother due to their involvement in Scientology, the actress has dismissed any rift with her children.

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

© Getty Images Tom maintains a close relationship with his children

Nicole added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

