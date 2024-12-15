Tom Cruise's holiday tradition — what you need to know about the surprisingly affordable 'Tom Cruise cake'

Tom Cruise's annual holiday tradition has kicked off once again — sending his many celebrity friends a cake each Christmas.

The 62-year-old movie star has delighted the internet each holiday season when his famous pals start sharing their own deliveries of the coconut cake he annually sends out, now dubbed the "Tom Cruise cake."

But who gets the Tom Cruise cake each year? And where does it come from? And, most importantly, how can you get one for yourself? Here's what you need to know about the star's holiday tradition…

1/ 5 © Getty Images What is the "Tom Cruise cake?" As the name suggests, the "Tom Cruise cake" is the moniker for the holiday confection the actor sends out each holiday season, and to be more specific, it is a white chocolate coconut bundt cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, California. RECENT: Nicole Kidman reveals the surprising truth behind Tom Cruise divorce celebration photo As of 2024's iteration of the gift, the cake will come in a beautiful white gift box, wrapped with a gold ribbon and a silver sparkling reindeer tag. The accompanying card reads: "To xx, Warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season," and is signed by Tom, opening to reveal the large coconut shaving-covered pastry inside.

2/ 5 © Instagram Who is on the "cake list?" While it is unclear who all of the recipients are on the famed cake list, many of the stars who've gotten the cake have spoken about their love for it and how excited they get about it each year. A majority of the recipients are Tom's former co-stars. Some of those include Glen Powell, Kirsten Dunst, Danny Ramirez, Cobie Smulders, Henry Cavill, Rosie O'Donnell, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hanks, Jay Ellis, Elle and Dakota Fanning, plus other famous friends like James Corden, Graham Norton, Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, and many more.

3/ 5 © Instagram Brooke Shields explained in an interview that she was on the list for a while, noting in an interview that the cakes used to come with a holiday card featuring his then-wife Katie Holmes and their daughter Suri, who are now reportedly estranged from the Top Gun star. MORE: Katie Holmes shares cryptic message following speculation around Suri's future with Tom Cruise ""It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them," she told People last year. "Then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom. Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped." Cobie, during a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on his late night show, said of the dessert: "I leave it in my freezer and it lasts until, like, March. Like, I just slowly chip away at this thing. It's so good. I don't know why. I'm not even a big sweets person, but it's so good."

4/ 5 © Instagram How can you get one? Demand for the cake is sky high at this point. You can either call in to place an order with Doan's Bakery or order it online via Gold Belly. However, you might not be in luck if you want the cake for yourself before the holidays, as the Gold Belly website lists the earliest available delivery date for the white chocolate coconut bundt cake (which can feed 12-16 people) as January 25, 2025.