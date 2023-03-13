Ana De Armas has a Marilyn moment in dazzling figure-hugging dress The Blonde star looked simply divine in Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Academy Awards

Ana De Armas never fails to deliver on the red carpet, and her 2023 Oscars look was yet another triumph.

The 34-year-old star, who is nominated for the Best Actress prize for her role in Marilyn Monroe inspired movie Blonde, channelled her on-screen alter-ego once again in a gorgeous Louis Vuitton gown with a ruffled train. The stunning, sequin encrusted number boasted a low-cut, scoop neckline and a figure-hugging fit, highlighting Ana's hourglass physique. Check out the look in action in the video below…

WATCH: Most showstopping Oscars 2023 looks you can't miss

Loading the player...

Ana's standout red carpet look earned her a spot on best dressed lists everywhere while also paying homage to Marilyn's legacy.

The gown was reminiscent of the iconic shimmering dress Monroe famously wore in 1962 for her 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President' moment.

MORE: Inside the outrageous 2023 Oscars goodie bag worth over $100k

Ana de Armas looked stunning in Louis Vuitton

The Knives Out actress kept her beauty look simple, opting for a slick of pale pink lipstick, a dewy base, and soft rosy blusher.

She added some volume to her brunette locks thanks to long hair extensions.

Marilyn Monroe famously wore a similar dress in 1962

Ana and Louis Vuitton are a match made in heaven. One of the Bond girl's standout looks has to be her slinky blush pink BAFTAs dress that came complete with a bustle at the neckline and spaghetti straps.

RELATED: 10 best Oscars dresses throughout the years: Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and more

The stunning star, who is the face of beauty brand Estee Lauder, donned another LV dress for the Golden Globes back in January.

Ana is nominated for her performance in Marilyn Monroe inspired movie Blonde

The gown in question featured intricate silver sequined detail running down the front, sewn perfectly on the velvet base of the dress. The off-the-shoulder style showed off her toned shoulders and flawless skin and we adored her beauty look.

SEE: Most awkward Oscars moments of all time – WATCH

Of course, Ana isn't the first celebrity to channel Marilyn at a major Hollywood event. Kim Kardashian famously shocked fans at the Met Gala by wearing the late icon's famous gown.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.