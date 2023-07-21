Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis teams lingerie with the most unexpected footwear for birthday celebration

Demi Moore's daughter Scout LaRue Willis looked incredible on Thursday as she posed for Instagram in a sheer pink camisole and black lace underwear with a surprising choice of footwear.

The middle daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi teamed her lingerie with a pair of pink platform Crocs as she celebrated her 32nd birthday – and fans were loving the Barbie-inpsired ensemble.

© Instagram Scout channeled Barbie with her all-pink ensemble

The sheer camisole dress featured a shirred bodice with a flared skirt, finished with delicate white lace detailing. Scout let her fabulous footwear steal the show with minimal accessories, opting simply for a pendant necklace and a silver ring to complete the look.

The singer shared the gorgeous snap with her Instagram followers with the caption: "It's my birthday. Open to receiving your love."

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to send Scout their birthday wishes, and one follower wrote: "You're really rocking those Croc heels!!" Whilst another added "A real life Barbie!"

A third penned: "This outfit is amazing!"

Demi and Bruce share three daughters together, Scout, Rumer, 34, and Tallulah, 29. The pair divorced in 2000 but have remained close, and the Charlies's Angels actress and her daughters also have a strong relationship with Bruce's current wife Emma Hemming Willis, and the family got together to celebrate Bruce's 68th birthday in March.

Bruce and Emma also have two children together, Mabel, 10 and Evelyn, 8 – and the blended family have publicly shown support for one another since the announcement of Bruce's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2022.

