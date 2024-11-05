Heidi Klum's mother Erna looks radiant latest lingerie photos with daughter and granddaughter Leni

Heidi Klum has always been a trendsetter, and now she’s bringing her family along for the journey! The 51-year-old supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge recently unveiled a new campaign for the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, and this time, it’s a true family affair.

Earlier this year, Heidi made headlines by posing with her eldest daughter, Leni, in a stunning Intimissimi shoot.

Now, in a heartwarming twist, Heidi has added her mother, 80-year-old Erna, to the mix, creating a striking three-generation portrait that celebrates elegance, beauty, and family bonds.

Recommended video You may also like Heidi Klum and daughter, Lou, strut their stuff as mom marvels

The photos, shared on Heidi’s Instagram, show the trio modeling Intimissimi’s latest collection of lightweight cashmere pieces.

Although they are all modestly dressed for this campaign, Leni gave a subtle nod to the brand’s signature lingerie style, wearing a sheer top that revealed a hint of her black lace bra. The campaign exudes sophistication, with each of them embracing their unique style and radiance.

For Heidi, this campaign is not just about fashion—it’s about celebrating family and generational beauty. She and Leni previously posed in lingerie together last year, sparking discussions and even some controversy.

But Heidi remains unapologetic. “I feel good about myself,” she said in a recent interview, embracing her confidence and her decision to showcase her physique at any age.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and Leni Olumi Klum

In October, Heidi and Leni reunited for another Intimissimi Fall/Winter campaign, capturing the mother-daughter duo’s chemistry and effortless elegance.

This time, Heidi wore a lacy burgundy lingerie set that accentuated her toned abs and defined curves, while Leni opted for a sleek black bra and panties that emphasized her youthful style.

© Michael Buckner Heidi and Leni often work together

With undulating edges and intricate striped details, Heidi’s burgundy bra brought a touch of sensuality, while Leni’s simpler black bra offered a sophisticated contrast. The photos radiated warmth and intimacy, with one video showing the pair cuddling up on a sofa, embodying a shared sense of confidence and style.

Heidi shares her eldest daughter, Leni, with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Although she and Briatore separated before Leni’s birth, Heidi found love soon after with musician Seal. The two tied the knot in 2005, and Seal went on to adopt Leni when she was five, officially becoming her father. Together, Heidi and Seal also welcomed three more children: sons Henry, now 19, and Johan, 17, as well as daughter Lou, 15. After her divorce from Seal, Heidi found love again and married Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in December 2018, blending their families and embracing their new chapter together.

© Instagram The Klum women look so alike

In recent years, Heidi and Leni’s joint modeling ventures have drawn attention and sparked conversation. Some have praised the mother-daughter duo for their beauty and confidence, while others questioned Heidi’s choice to model lingerie with her daughter. But Heidi remains unfazed. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in September, she shared her thoughts on aging, self-confidence, and her desire to keep pushing boundaries in fashion.

“I get the miniskirt question all the time: ‘So how long are you going to wear miniskirts?’” Heidi said, revealing her defiant stance on aging gracefully. “I’ve said many times, I probably will be walking around at 70, if I feel like it, in a miniskirt if I wanna show my legs,” she continued..

Heidi has always been candid about her evolving relationship with her appearance. “I see all my flaws. This is it. That’s how life is,” she reflected. “You climb, you get older, and it goes down the hill again with our looks and not being plump anymore and this, that, and the other,” she said, acknowledging the realities of aging. Yet, she remains optimistic and grounded. “But at the end of the day, I still look in the mirror and feel good about myself.”

The decision to include her mother Erna in the latest Intimissimi campaign adds a sentimental touch, symbolizing the strength and beauty of three generations.

It’s a rare glimpse into the close-knit bond Heidi shares with her mother and daughter, and a powerful statement on the enduring nature of beauty and confidence. Erna, at 80, exudes grace and poise alongside her daughter and granddaughter, proving that style truly has no age limit.

Fans have responded warmly to the campaign, celebrating Heidi’s decision to showcase her family in such an intimate way. “It’s beautiful to see three generations together,” one fan commented on Instagram, while another wrote, “Heidi, you are an inspiration to women everywhere!”