Julia Roberts is glowing in unseen baby bump photo with husband Danny Moder taken from the archives

Julia Roberts is celebrating her husband Danny Moder's 56th birthday by sharing a rare photo from their family archives – and a romantic line from a Pablo Neruda poem

"I Love You, I Love You is my song and here my silliness begins," Julia captioned the post, including the hashtags, "#cakeday" and "#truelove".

Danny was born on January 31, 1969, and he found fame as a cinematographer, working in films such as Mona Lisa Smile, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Friends with Money, and Spider-Man 3.

Julia met Danny in 2000 when they were both working in the film The Mexican; Danny was married to Vera Steimberg but after his divorce from her in 2002, he married Julia on July 4, 2002.

Together they have welcomed three children, 20-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, born in November 2004, and a second son, Daniel, 17, born in June 2007.

Julia's twins flew the nest in 2023, and it is thought Daniel is considering leaving the family home this summer as he graduates high school.

© Instagram Julia, Danny and their three children

"It's really thrilling and I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them," she told Extra of her twins moving out.

Having never experienced the college life, Julia revealed that she immediately" made supporting their schools her "entire life" including wearing their school colors.

Her children don't appear to be following in their parents footsteps. However Hazel made a rare public appearance in 2021 when she joined her dad on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

But Julia later recalled how her "one-of-a-kind" daughter was nonchalant about the whole experience, surprising her mom by not even wearing eyeliner.

© Getty Julia is in full glame for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018

Talking to CBS News, she said: "She is a one-of-a-kind, that girl. We were Facetiming actually right before they went out. And she was lying on the bed, and I said, 'What time is it? What are you guys doing?' "She goes, 'Oh, Dad's, you know, just putting his tie on. We're getting ready to go.' And I said, 'Oh, are you ready?' 'Yeah.' Like, she didn't really look ready to me, you know, ponytail? And I was, like, 'Hmm, little eyeliner?' She was, like, 'I didn't bring eyeliner, Mom, what are you talkin' about?' It's, like, "Okay, yeah." I mean, what eyeliner? Who needs eyeliner? Just Cannes!

"I mean, it's just sweet, just the innocence. She's just with her dad. It's not about anything else."

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Hazel and Daniel attend the Cannes premiere for Flag Day in 2021

For the event, Hazel wore an oversized lace shirt dress and chunky black Mary-Janes shoes, with her hair in a messy high ponytail.