Tess Daly poses with her lookalike daughter Phoebe on a Christmas night out

Tess Daly enjoyed a glamorous Christmas night out with her 20-year-old daughter, Phoebe, and fans can't get over how alike they look. The mother-daughter duo dazzled as they posed for photos, showing off their chic outfits and radiant smiles.

Tess, 55, went all out for the evening, donning a halterneck top adorned with sparkling gold sequins. She paired the festive top with classic black trousers, hoop earrings, and her signature blonde waves styled to perfection.

Phoebe stuns in elegant evening wear

Phoebe complemented her mum's look in a sophisticated black ballgown featuring a crossover design with stylish cut-out detailing. Like Tess, she wore her blonde locks in soft waves and opted for smokey eye makeup paired with a nude lip.

The 20-year-old shared the adorable mirror selfie on her social media, captioning it: "All smiles always with mama." Fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments, with one writing: "Stunners," while another added: "You look so alike!"

A close-knit family

This festive outing is just one example of Tess and Phoebe's strong bond. The family, which includes Tess's husband Vernon Kay and their younger daughter Amber, often share glimpses of their life together in their stunning six-bedroom home.

Vernon recently opened up about their Christmas traditions, revealing how much they enjoy spending time as a family. He told The Sun: "We’re all actually really looking forward to sitting around and playing games this Christmas."

Family fun and festive traditions

Vernon shared how technology plays a big role in their holiday celebrations. “One of the games we play on the Xbox is called Drawful, and it’s a modern take on Pictionary,” he said.

The proud dad also highlighted the importance of balancing digital activities with outdoor pursuits. “Phoebe has taken up golf, which is a joy for me,” he added. “We really encourage the kids to get outside and stay active.”

An emotional moment for Tess on Strictly

Earlier this month, Tess was overcome with emotion during the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final. After professional dancer Dianne Buswell made a heartfelt speech about her celebrity partner Chris McCausland, Tess was visibly moved.

Dianne praised Chris, who lost his sight at 22, for embracing the spirit of the competition despite the challenges he faced. She said: “I have taught Chris all this time without a single visual cue. He’s never been able to watch a video back or see his competitors, yet he has captured the spirit of the show.”

As the camera cut to Tess, she was seen fighting back tears, a touching reminder of how much Strictly means to those involved.

A stylish pair

Tess and Phoebe’s festive outing was a celebration of family, fashion, and the holiday spirit. Their dazzling looks and close bond left fans in awe, with many commenting on their striking resemblance.

As the family prepares to celebrate Christmas in their beautiful home, one thing is clear: the Dalys know how to balance glamour with heartfelt traditions. Whether it’s a glittering night out or cosy games at home, their bond shines through.