Helen Skelton is a Christmas bombshell in incredible transformation video

Helen Skelton has been excelling when it comes to her festive sartorial portfolio.

On Monday, the 41-year-old reshared a gorgeous video of herself donning a bedazzled cherry red Christmas outfit – and she looked phenomenal. The video saw the blonde bombshell transform from her au naturel visage and cosy loungewear into a Christmas delight. Watch the video below.

Helen Skelton transforms into Christmas bombshell

The clip was posted by Helen's talented make-up artist Nancy Spencer, who, as well as working her make-up magic on fellow BBC Morning Live stars such as Sara Davies and Michelle Ackerley, also uses her talents for countless on-stage and TV show stars.

Helen's fabulous outfit was comprised of a chunky red Fair Isle jumper, which was paired with a glittering red maxi skirt adorned with hundreds of red sequins. Completing her look, Helen slipped on a pair of chunky boots in the on-trend hue of burgundy and a brilliant red coat.

© Instagram Helen looked so gorgeous in hr festive red outfit!

As for her glam, Nancy chose a classic look, opting for fluttery lashes, eye-popping black eyeliner, a touch of rosy blusher and nude lipstick.

Helen's vibrant blonde tresses were styled in picture-perfect curls, with one side of her hair tucked behind her ear. For accessories, Helen added a pair of gold dangly earrings that featured a gold ball at the bottom.

Friends and fans of the star went wild for the update. "Helen is still the most beautiful mum in the whole wide world!" one fan penned. A second added: "Superb, love this… Helen is a natural beauty! An absolute diamond, inside and out!"

Helen's festive wardrobe

It's safe to say that the mum-of-three is well in the festive spirit. Last week, for another Christmassy TV appearance, Helen slipped on a pair of fabulously figure-hugging blue jeans, which she paired with a brilliant red tartan coat and an off-white pussy-bow blouse.

© Instagram The blonde bombshell looked phenomenal in her fabulous jeans and tartan coat

This time her festive ensemble was for her appearance on Christmas on the Farm.

"Looking nice in that coat – very Christmassy," one follower penned. A second added: "It's hard to imagine you looking even more magnificent, but Helen in a braw tartan is definitely the bonnie beauty and Christmas cheer we all need!"

Glamorous mother-of-three

Whilst the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been a Christmas vision on-screen, the same goes for her off-duty fashion, which has seen her don equally glamorous outfits.

On Sunday, Helen and her children Louis, Ernie and Elsie met Father Christmas, and once again the former Blue Peter star looked flawless.

This time Helen rocked a vibrant red cable-knit jumper, dogtooth belted coat and a stylish black beret.

Helen's little girl also looked adorable, matching her mum in her fabulous red Christmas jumper with pink and green details.