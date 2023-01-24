Tess Daly looks like a goddess in her Naia Beach collection on Greek getaway The Strictly Come Dancing star showcased her beachwear designs to perfection

Tess Daly proved she is the best model for her own designs as she enjoyed a Greek getaway to shoot the campaign for her new beachwear collection on Monday.

The Strictly Come Dancing host shared a series of photos from behind-the-scenes of her new Naia Beach campaign, including one showing her and the team raising a toast together while dressed in the beautiful beachwear designs.

WATCH: Tess Daly beams as she models her latest beachwear collection

Loading the player...

Tess, 53, looked radiant in a white strapless dress with tie waist detailing, which she teamed with flip flops and sunglasses, with her long blonde hair swept to one side in loose waves.

MORE: Tess Daly delights fans with unbelievable photo alongside husband Vernon

Meanwhile, another photo showed Tess wearing a champagne coloured Bardot dress with a tie waist and flounced skirt, as she helped to style the models on the beach.

"We spent the last few days shooting the Spring/ Summer 23 campaign for our @Naia_Beach collection. Seeing them together for the first time on our beautiful models was a real pinch me moment!" Tess captioned the photos.

Tess Daly looked gorgeous in white as she shot the campaign for her new Naia Beach line

The post received a huge response from fans and friends, including Tess' husband Vernon Kay, who commented: "Hard work pays off….bravo!", and Claudia Winkleman, who commented with a series of heart emojis.

MORE: Tess Daly delights fans with rare photo of daughter during family getaway

Tess launched her swimwear line alongside her long-time friend Gaye Lawton, and they previously shared some of their favourite swimsuits and bikinis from their 'La Riviera Collections' range in an interview with HELLO! magazine, as well as the inspiration behind the line.

"Gayle and I have holidayed together many times with our families in St Tropez in the South of France," explained Tess, who co-founded Naia Beach with Gayle in 2021. "It was there, while shopping for swimwear – and not being able to find anything that we would feel confident actually wearing on the beach – that the idea for designing our own swimwear range was born."

Tess shared photos as she styled the models on the beach

While she looks incredible, Tess also revealed that she still deals with body insecurities when wearing swimwear.

"I’m extremely grateful for a healthy body and I don’t believe in sabotaging ourselves with negative thought patterns about our body types. However, it’s the human condition that we are never truly satisfied with what we’ve got – isn’t that right?" she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.