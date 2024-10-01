Nicole Kidman reacts as daughter Sunday, 16, makes runway debut and joins social media

Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban is officially a runway girl, as the teenager has now made her modeling debut.

The 16-year-old first joined her mother at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, and is now making a splash at this year's PFW Womenswear line-up by taking to the runway herself.

Sunday was pictured walking the runway for Miu Miu's Womenswear SS25 collection, joining a particularly star-studded line-up that also included Hilary Swank, Willem Dafoe, and Cara Delevingne.

What's more, her debut in the show also served as her debut on Instagram, as the teen made her social media arrival in style, with her first post being a collab post with Miu Miu showcasing their many celebrity models.

Nicole was one of the first to show her daughter support, as she took to her Instagram Stories to repost the image with a slew of heart emojis, and is already following Sunday as well.

The actress also made her first appearance since the death of her mother last month while she was at the Venice Film Festival, being seen outside the Balenciaga show in a slender black dress, the same day as the arrival of the trailer for her new erotic thriller Babygirl.

© Getty Images Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban made her runway debut walking for Miu Miu

In a previous conversation with fellow A-list mom Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia, Nicole shared some insight into letting her daughter make her public debut at the Balenciaga show earlier this year, and why that was the moment she chose.

"She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it," the mom-of-two shared, revealing that her one condition for letting her do so was turning 16.

While Sunday has made other public appearances with Nicole and her dad Keith Urban (as has her younger sister Faith), Nicole asserted: "I'm like no, no more," adding: "It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."

© Getty Images She joined the likes of Hilary Kidman and Willem Dafoe for a star-studded show

In a conversation with L'Officiel, she also spoke about the whirlwind lifestyle her two teenage daughters lead, and how they're often willing to travel and live with her while she's on the road (and the same goes with their musician dad).

"I'm willing to travel, which a lot of people are not," she told the outlet. "My kids are willing to travel… maybe less so now [that they're older], but they're very interested in the world, too."

© Instagram Her mom Nicole took to her Instagram Stories with a flurry of heart emojis in response

The Meet the Ricardos star opened up about some of the experiences they'd shared together, specifically citing her time living in Morocco with them while filming 2015's Queen of the Desert.

"They say they've got so many stamps on their passport, more than most people that are in their eighties," Nicole continued. "That's because when they were little, they lived in Morocco and then we went to the Algerian Desert, where they were riding camels and in the souks for three and a half months."

© Getty Images Sunday made her fashion week debut at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in June

She added: "They've lived in France, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Asia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, all over."