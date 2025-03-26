Tom Selleck's daughter Hannah stuns in sunny bikini photo displaying impressive athlete's physique

Tom Selleck may be enjoying a quiet life since the conclusion of Blue Bloods in December 2024, but his daughter Hannah continues to chug along with her own thriving career.

Unlike her actor father, the 36-year-old is a professional show jumper, a trained equestrian who has been riding since she was a child.

Hannah went pro at the age of 10, an award-winning jumper in her junior career, and in her senior career, received titles like the United States Equestrian Federation Hunt Medal Finals Reserve Champion in 2007.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The life of Tom Selleck: from '80s heartthrob to family man

But she's also prioritizing taking some time off to rest and rejuvenate, taking to social media with some outtakes from a recent trip to Palm Beach, Florida, staying at The Brazilian Court Hotel.

She was captured hitting the beach in the snaps, wearing one of the hotel's white plush robes that was uncovered to reveal a two-piece black bikini underneath, displaying her ripped beach body.

Hannah also recently shared a professional update on Instagram with a photograph of herself riding a new steed, captioning it: "Thrilled to have the ride on Ikaro." Hannah runs her own equestrian boutique training and sales operation called Descanso Farm.

The venture's story reads: "Recognizing the absence of top-tier, hunter/jumper sport horses originating in the United States, Hannah Selleck laid the foundation for Descanso Farm in 2010 after retiring her Grand Prix mare, Tosca van Het Lamboroek."

"Tosca's first foal arrived in 2012 and was the catalyst for Selleck's visionary endeavor to build Descanso Farm into a world class breeding operation," it continues.

© Getty Images Hannah has been riding professionally since she was 10 as a junior

"Since then, Selleck and Descanso have produced some of the top sport horses in the world, dedicated to developing them to the peak of their potential with the utmost care and attention given to every step of the process."

Her bio adds: "After 10 years of running a successful breeding operation at Descanso Farm, Selleck has shifted her focus to the development of top-quality sale horses and the advancement of horses' show careers."

© Getty Images Hannah maintains a more active social media presence than her father, who leads a private life

"As a lifelong decorated equestrian, Selleck is deeply dedicated to advancing the careers of both her personal horses, as well as those of clients."

"Selleck believes any equestrian must first be passionate about the horse before they are passionate about the sport. The same level of care, attention, and passion Selleck devoted to Descanso's breeding process is evident in her training and riding style."

© Getty Images She is the daughter of Tom Selleck and his wife Jillie Mack

Her story concludes: "Between the years she spent working alongside some of the most recognizable names in the sport and her long list of personal accomplishments as an FEI rider, Selleck has her sights set on producing some of the world's greatest horse and rider partnerships."

Hannah has attributed her love for riding and dream of becoming an equestrian to seeing her famous dad in his many Westerns over the years. "I started riding when I was four years old," she told Wellington International.

© Getty Images "I started riding when I was four years old."

"I grew up on a ranch and was lucky to have some lovely ranch horses. My dad knew how to ride; he had learned to ride for Western movies. He is a good horseman."