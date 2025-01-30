Tom Selleck appears forlorn during lonely meal-for-one on 80th birthday

Tom Selleck may have reached his 80th birthday on January 29 – but he wasn't fussed about how he celebrated the milestone.

The Blue Bloods alum was pictured at a McDonald's drive-thru in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday enjoying a lonely meal-for-one in his truck.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A look at Tom Selleck's life as he turns 80

Tom was pictured picking up his lunch order and appeared forlorn as he sat by himself to eat his fast-food takeout.

The actor looked worlds away from his typical polished appearance, sporting a salt-and-pepper goatee, un-styled hair, and a black sweater.

Tom's lonely meal isn't surprising as the actor revealed last month that he is not a fan of his birthday.

While he was happy to eat a solo lunch, he did previously share that he wouldn't be alone all day and had loose plans to celebrate the occasion with his wife Jillie Mack, 67, and his siblings.

© BACKGRID Tom treated himself to a McDonald's drive-thru on his 80th birthday

When asked about plans for his special day, he told Parade that he had "none whatsoever".

He explained: "I'll probably have dinner with maybe my brother and my sister and Jillie, just go out to dinner, kind of be quiet and not make a big deal of it.

© Getty Images Tom with his wife Jillie Mack (L) and daughter Hannah Selleck (R)

"I'm trying not to count. I stopped celebrating birthdays a while back. I intend to keep working," he added.

Tom will have more time on his hands now as he looks for future projects following the conclusion of Blue Bloods.

© CBS Tom Selleck played Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods

The long-running NYPD show, in which Tom played police commissioner Frank Reagan, wrapped up its final season in December after 14 seasons.

In November 2023, it was announced that the show had been canceled by CBS. Following the network's decision to end Blue Bloods, Tom has been particularly vocal about the show's cancelation, calling on CBS to do a U-turn.

© Getty Images Tom starred in Blue Bloods for 14 seasons

Speaking to CBS News last year, Tom was asked if Blue Bloods will end in the fall. "Well, that's a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses," he replied.

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!"

© Getty Images Tom wasn't happy about Blue Bloods' cancelation

Last January, Tom had echoed this sentiment in an interview with TV Insider. "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas," he said.

Noting that he's not ready to retire just yet, Tom added: "I'm not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me."

© Getty Images Tom has no plans to retire

Tom didn't get his wish as CBS still canceled the show, with Tom admitting to Parade that he will miss the family he found on Blue Bloods the most.

He said: "The hardest part for me is we had the Blue Bloods family and we had the actors' family. They're all my pals. I miss them. It's going to take a lot of getting used to."