Michelle Dockery's wedding dress was worlds apart from Lady Mary's – a look back

Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge are celebrating their first wedding anniversary this week.

The couple said 'I do' at a stunning ceremony in Chiswick, West London, last September, and the Downton Abbey actress was joined by plenty of her co-stars from the period drama franchise.

But the star of the show was undoubtedly Michelle's wedding dress. The actress' gown was ethereal and beautiful, but it was worlds apart from her on-screen persona's dress.

Michelle and her husband Jasper Waller-Bridge

Michelle Dockery's stunning wedding gown was so different to Lady Mary's

For her star-studded nuptials, Michelle opted for a gown by Emilia Wickstead, a designer she's worn numerous times and one the Princess of Wales adores.

The gorgeous satin dress had a square neckline with straps, a dropped waist and a flowing skirt with pleats. The bride paired her bridal ensemble with a long, lace veil.

Michelle Dockery wore Emilia Wickstead on her wedding day View post on Instagram

The designer noted of the dress: "Based on the Emilia Wickstead Josephine dress, the bespoke gown was hand-sewn in the Emilia Wickstead London atelier in ivory satin.

"Featuring an architectural skirt with dramatic godet detailing, the silhouette is balanced with a sculpted bodice to evoke timeless simplicity."

The 42-year-old also held a colour bouquet of flowers full of daisies and roses. She kept her hair simple yet elegant with her wavy brunette locks draped over her shoulders and her makeup was understated glam.

© Splash News / Shutterstock Michelle Dockery married Jasper Waller-Bridge in Chiswick in 2023

Inside Michelle Dockery's star-studded nuptials

Plenty of Michelle's co-stars were present at the wedding. Hugh Bonneville, who played her on-screen father Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey, was in attendance, as were Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern.

Downton fans would have been delighted to see Michelle's co-star, Laura Carmicheal, take on the role of Bridesmaid at the church ceremony over the weekend. Laura looked stunning in a sage green silk dress while carrying a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

It's no surprise that Laura, who played Lady Edith, and Michelle have built a strong friendship after playing sisters on the show.

Michelle met her husband, who is the younger brother of Fleabag creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, through friends in 2019 and made their first public appearance together and the Rome Film Festival.

© Getty Michelle and Jasper at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere

The couple keep their private life to themselves but they shared the news of their engagement in The Times.

The announcement at the time read: "The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex."