Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery makes glam LFW appearance after filming third film

Michelle Dockery is enjoying a well-deserved break after filming the Downton Abbey sequel in Yorkshire. Gracing the front row at London Fashion Week, the actress attended the JW Anderson show at Old Billingsgate.

© Getty Michelle Dockery teamed a striking green suit with a camel coat

A star-studded affair, Michelle, 42, posed with actors Joe Alwyn and Antonia Thomas on Sunday. Turning heads in a satin suit, the star rocked an apple-green double-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. Among her many accessories, Michelle added gold hoop earrings, a white handbag and square-toe heels.

© Getty Michelle posed with Joe Alwyn

Giving her ensemble a touch of Old Hollywood glamour, Michelle topped off her look with a camel coat, not to mention statement-tinted sunglasses. It's been a busy few months for the Downton Abbey favourite. Back in May, it was revealed that the cast of Julian Fellowes' period drama had reunited for a table read.

Panning in on Michelle – aka Lady Mary Crawley – the actress said: "It feels amazing and emotional. It's wonderful, all to be back together again. We come back together and it feels like no time has passed at all. We're so happy to announce that we're in production for the third Downton Abbey movie, we can't wait to see you."

Following the announcement, Michelle was spotted filming scenes for the upcoming sequel at Ripon Racecourse. Pictured alongside her co-star and on-screen sister, Laura Carmichael, the pair were spotted chatting in full costume.

© Shutterstock Michelle and her co-star Laura Carmichael filming scenes at Ripon Racecourse over the summer

The shoot reportedly took place over four days, with the main cast and hundreds of extras watching a horse race. As well as Michelle and Laura, stars Allen Leech, Nathan Wiley, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern were also visible on set.

Slated for release on September 12, 2025, fans will be welcomed back to Downton Abbey in just under a year. Among the returning cast members, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, and Penelope Wilton are also expected to reprise their roles.

© Shutterstock Downton Abbey 3 will be released in September 2025

Dominic West, who portrayed Guy Dexter in the second film, and Paul Giamatti, who played Cora Grantham's brother Harold Levinson in a previous Christmas special, are also back for the sequel.

When HELLO! caught up with Harry Hadden-Paton – aka Herbert "Bertie" Pelham – at the Twisters premiere in July, he revealed an update on production. "It's going very well, no major dramas," he explained. "We all know what we're doing by now – I would say it's bigger and better than before. The set pieces are huge. There's a drone in almost every new scene and an amazing new cast as well. Some really exciting new people."

© Sky Harry Hadden-Paton as Herbert "Bertie" Pelham, 7th Marquess of Hexham

Asked what it had been like reuniting with his cast members, Harry told HELLO!: "It's wonderful, it's like putting on an old pair of slippers. Everyone knows everyone so well. We've all been through quite a lot together so there are no surprises. It's easy and we're all very grateful for it. It's a joy to have a chance to get together again."