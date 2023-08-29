Christie Brinkley has legs for days sporting sheer tights and lace bodysuit in a throwback

The supermodel and mom-of-three was once lighting up the Broadway stage

Christie Brinkley has had a storied career as a supermodel, but it's not often you can boast credits spanning the cover of the world's most high-profile magazines AND the Broadway stage.

The 69-year-old has several acting credits, from her iconic turn in 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation to her various appearances as a music video girl, and hit her stride with her Broadway debut in Chicago.

She relived those memories once again when she took to her Instagram Stories to share a photograph her former castmate on the Chicago national tour, Alexa Jane Lowis, posted a photo of theirs backstage.

In the shot, they were both seen in full hair and makeup, with Christie dressed as Roxie Hart in full black, featuring sheer, skin-toned tights, a lace bodysuit, tightly curled blonde locks, and a bold red lip.

In 2011, Christie first made her stage debut on Broadway in the leading role of Roxie for a few dates, following that up with a month-long engagement in the role on London's West End.

She reprised the role on Broadway a year later and joined the national tour for a total of 182 performances, before returning to the role in 2019 at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas.

© Instagram Christie seen in a throwback from her days on the Chicago national tour

After the Broadway Bob Fosse-choreographed revival of the musical kicked off in 1996, several celebrities have assumed the roles of the primary leads, Roxie, Velma Kelly, Billy Flynn, Amos Hart, and Mama Morton.

These include Billy Ray Cyrus, Jinkx Monsoon, Rita Wilson, Melanie Griffith, Brooke Shields, Jennifer Holliday, Wendy Williams, Rumer Willis, Patrick Swayze, Sofia Vergara, Lisa Rinna, and Pamela Anderson.

© Getty Images The supermodel was one of many A-listers who assumed the title roles in the Broadway revival

Christie's throwback came soon after she wrapped a tour of her own, this time to Toronto, Canada to attend the Fan Expo Convention, reliving her glory days as a renowned '80s supermodel.

At a panel with National Lampoon's Vacation co-stars Anthony Michael Hall and Dana Barron, she recalled an incident during one of her many shoots for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue when she was stuck on the sail of a boat.

© Getty Images The musical has played host to many celebs, from drag artists to reality TV stars

"I got stuck on that spinnaker like 30-feet up in the air at the top of a giant sailboat," she remembered. "They forgot to tie the line on that would spill the wind out of that spinnaker and bring me down. I was just in this tiny, little bathing suit, hanging on.

"I was like, 'OK, I'm ready to come down. Hello!'" She eventually had to jump down and land on the boat herself, but gushed about the experience of shooting for SI.

© Getty Images She relived her supermodel days during her Fan Expo Canada appearance

"We got beautiful beaches. They tell you, 'Your job today is to get a tan,'" Christie explained. "Back in the olden days when I did it, it was more about being athletic. And then if they happen to catch a sexy pose, OK.

"So, I was busy jumping off of cliffs and hanging off of a flying spinnaker in the sky and sailing by on a boat. I went diving on the Rhône. They didn't use those pictures because the bubbles kept coming out of my nose."

