Katie Holmes is makeup-free and glowing in flared jeans following night out with daughter Suri

Katie Holmes nails her effortless ensembles every time she hits the streets of New York City, and such was the case yet again as she stepped out to enjoy a sunny day around the Big Apple and proved yet again she’s the queen of casual-cool off-duty style.

The Batman Begins star went makeup-free and was positively glowing on her stroll in a cozy brown turtleneck sweater that she paired with on-trend flared cropped jeans (we found a super cute bargain-friendly pair on J. Crew Factory for less than $55) and Sorel sneakers.

She wore her hair half pulled back to show off her voluminous skin, and further accessorized her ensemble with a vintage black Saint Laurent Manhattan Tote Bag.

And while we swooned over Katie’s entire look, which we’re sure was a combination of her usual high-low pieces, we couldn’t stop staring at her kicks.

Katie's off-duty style is always one to watch for casual style inspo

The actress’s comfy Sorel Kinetic RNEGD lace sneakers are lightweight, breathable, and perfect for walking around town.

Katie wore them in the Glove Yellow and Sea Salt colorway, but they come in four other hues too: black/white, white/light dove, dove/peach blossom, and vibrant Acid green/jet. There is also a chic strapped version as well.

Sorel Kinetic RNEGD sneakers, $110, Anthropologie

The fashionista’s day off in NYC comes just a couple of days after she and her daughter Suri Cruise had a blast at Harry Styles’ concert at Madison Square Garden.

katie holmes a harry styles stan??? LOVE THAT pic.twitter.com/iKQq2EKuVy — spooky red rey 🧣🎃👻 (@delicatraitor) October 17, 2021

Fans spotted Katie having a blast with Suri at Harry Styles' show

Katie brought on the fashion then too, looking stunning in a black blazer with her hair pulled back in a bun as they rocked out and enjoyed the show.

File that one under cool points for Katie for an epic mother-daughter night out.

