Geri Halliwell-Horner shows off toned legs in chic mini shorts

Geri Halliwell-Horner fully embraced the Spring sunshine on Wednesday as she stepped out wearing a chic yet comfy outfit.

In a post shared to Instagram, the singer-turned-author uploaded a snapshot of herself posing in front of a red brick wall while clutching a copy of her latest book, Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire.

© Instagram/Geri Halliwell-Horner Geri was positively glowing as she posed with her book

Looking her usual polished self, the mother-of-two rocked a cosy knitted jumper in a clotted cream hue, which she teamed with a white puffer jacket and a pair of chic white mini shorts.

She wore her strawberry-blonde locks in a half-up, half-down style and highlighted her features with a touch of rosy makeup.

© Getty Images Geri Halliwell-Horner is renowned for her white wardrobe

Geri, 52, is synonymous for almost exclusively wearing white. Musing on her monochromatic wardrobe, the star previously told The Sunday Times that her choice to only wear one shade is paramount to a CEO wearing a suit every day.

"There's a power in covering up," she explained. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."

Meanwhile, during a recent chat with The Times, Geri admitted: "I have been wearing it [white] since I was a toddler! It keeps things simple."

A joint caption with The Stacks podcast read: "Today's guest is the @gerihalliwellhorner aka Ginger Spice from The Spice Girls. I know, I'm freaking out too! Did you know Geri is on book two of her middle grade adventure series about a girl, Rosie Frost, trying to find out the truth about her family's secrets and history?

"Today Geri talks with me about the book, ROSIE FROST: ICE ON FIRE, if she still feels like Ginger Spice, and how she went from being a pop music icon to writing novels for kids."

© Getty Images Geri with her husband Christian Horner

Geri's post quickly caught the attention of her followers, with one writing: "Omg Geri, stunning pic," while a second noted: "This is incredibly exciting," and a third chimed in: "Oh awesome! I'm glad she's going to talk about Spice Girls stuff too! We definitely want more of that!"

Geri's family life

The star is married to F1 boss Christian Horner. The pair, who tied the knot in May 2015, are doting parents to a son called Monty, while Geri shares a daughter called Bluebell with her ex, Sacha Gervasi, and Christian is a doting father to Olivia from his relationship with Beverley Allen.

Geri and Christian are raising their blended brood at their homes in London and Oxfordshire, with the latter serving as their rural idyll. Their country home is a rambling oasis and is also home to their beloved menagerie, which includes pet dogs, chickens, horses and miniature donkeys.