Geri Halliwell-Horner nails Christmas chic in cosy winter coat and matching hat

Geri Halliwell-Horner resembled a festive dream at the weekend as she braved the cold in a fabulous white coat and a matching faux fur hat.

In a snapshot shared to Instagram, the author and songstress, 51, could be seen posing alongside an outdoor market stall stacked high with an assortment of artisanal cheeses.

For the pre-Christmas outing, the flame-haired singer bundled up in a chic woollen coat complete with structured lapels, stylish stitching and a knotted belt.

She elevated her snow queen-inspired outfit with a matching faux fur hat, a leather cross-body bag and a sweep of natural looking makeup. Perfection!

In her caption, Geri simply quipped: "Say cheese", followed by a smiley emoji.

Her legion of followers flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the mother-of-two's sartorial prowess. One fan gushed: "English rose," while another remarked: "Nice hat" followed by a single flame emoji.

A third follower, meanwhile, wrote: "Oww and you made the right choice with the wool hat!" while a fourth sweetly added: "Mmm got to have a cheese board at Christmas".

Geri's cosy Christmas look is very much in keeping with her largely monochromatic wardrobe teeming with sophisticated clothes in hues of white and cream.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style magazine earlier this year, the star told the publication that her decision to wear a white uniform is "the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day."

"There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn’t realise that. I don't need to overshare."

When she's not dazzling fans with her wonderful wardrobe, Geri relishes spending time with her beautiful blended family. She is a doting mother to daughter Bluebell, aged 17, and six-year-old son, Monty, whom she shares with her husband, Red Bull Formula One boss, Christian Horner.

Beyond this, she is also a stepmother to Christian's daughter Olivia. Geri and her family split their time between their two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

The couple's sprawling rural bolthole in Oxfordshire is home to a colourful menagerie of animals including Geri and Christian's three miniature donkeys, a stable of horses, chickens and goats.

During an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind.

"The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We're currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."