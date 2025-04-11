Cat Deeley's £80 swimsuit is the most flattering style we've seen in 2025

Cat Deeley has been enjoying a few days off from her daily role on This Morning, and the stunning wife of Patrick Kielty shared a fabulous, sun-drenched snap of herself kayaking with one of her sons on Instagram.

In the picture, the TV star tagged high street brand Boden and we've discovered that her incredible swimsuit is the 'Evia Ruffle', £80, / $125 easily recognisable by the frilly straps.

The £80 style is currently available in all sizes and is the perfect item to wear on the beach as it's full coverage, but the funky straps give it a fashion-forward edge.

Cat Deeley looked amazing in this Boden swimsuit

It's super flattering as it features a deep V neckline, and the adjustable back detail is fully lined for comfort.

We all know how slimming black is at the beach, too. Top marks, Ms. Deeley.

Cat Deeley, the fashion icon

Cat is a huge fan of both designer and high street threads and previously told The Guardian: "British fashion is incredible. We are so lucky. No one beats the British high street, and UK fashion designers such as Stella McCartney, Christopher Bailey and Matthew Williamson are in a league of their own."

© Instagram Cat has an elite sense of style

Speaking of high street hits, earlier this month, the 48-year-old caused a stir on the iconic ITV show by wearing a polka dot dress from & Other Stories. The standout style was known to have a high neckline - but on the TV star, it appeared low cut and belted.

This Morning stylist Rachael Hughes confirmed to HELLO! that the show's fashion team actually altered the dress to match her personal taste, as Cat "wanted a more open neckline." How genius?

Cat made her polka dot & Other Stories dress her own - with one simple change

Cat's style is emulated by many, and her outfit posts on Instagram have huge engagement; everyone wants to know where the star gets her clobber.

Reflecting on her style in the same Guardian interview, the mother-of-two mused: "You begin to develop your style as a child. My mum let me wear whatever I wanted from a very young age, so long as I had an opinion about it. Sometimes it would be the colour or print, but my main factor was whether the skirt was spinnable enough.

Cat often wears high street items on This Morning

"I don't stick to a particular look. I choose what to wear depending on how I feel and what I'm comfortable in. That's when you look your best," she added.