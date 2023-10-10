Victoria Beckham's ageless glow and smooth skin explained

While the main focus of Netflix's Beckham documentary was David Beckham's illustrious football career, we couldn't help but be distracted by Victoria's glowing complexion every time she appeared on the screen.

Though the former Spice Girl has spoken openly about her struggles with acne in the past, the 49-year-old looks impossibly radiant in the documentary, leading fans to wonder how she looks so incredible all the time.

Victoria of course has the world's best facialists on speed dial (she shared her love for Sarah Chapman facials when she was in London in 2022, writing: "The best facial in London and the most incredible products!"), and has her own skincare range with renowned expert Dr. Augustinus Bader, but Victoria's strict healthy diet could be behind her ever-glowing skin.

© Getty Victoria Beckham has impossibly radiant skin

Of her diet, VB told Net-A-Porter: "I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts. I have lots of avocado and really good fats, like salmon."

VB's love of salmon likely contributes to her goddess-like complexion as the fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support collagen production and help maintain skin hydration.

Dining on avocados will also help Victoria achieve her fresh-faced look. Packed with healthy fats and vitamin E, avocados contribute to skin elasticity and a youthful complexion.

Her skincare range will also help support collagen production, as her Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, made with Augustinus Bader promises to enhance skin's firmness, reduce fine lines and promote a youthful appearance.

© Getty Victoria has a holistic approach to her skincare

Victoria also divulged the expert advice that keeps her skin looking bouncy, telling Who What Wear: “Melanie Grant [celebrity facialist and skincare expert] recommended that, when I put my moisturiser on, I massage heavy amounts around key areas—my orbital bone, cheek bones, jawline—to wake up the muscles and reduce puffiness," before adding: "Of course drink lots and lots of water and to eat well. Beauty starts from within."

Supplement play a key role in Victoria's wellness routine too. She famously takes Apple Cider Vinegar each day, which doesn't have any well-researched benefits for skin health, but her penchant for high-end supplements likely impacts her skin.

To support her collagen-rich diet, Victoria also drinks Skinade Collagen supplements and said she takes Basis NAD+ Supplement for Cellular Aging, designed to help us feel younger and healthier by limiting the ageing of our cells, plus it's another helping hand for collagen production as it claims to support collagen and ceramide synthesis for healthy skin.

With such a fulsome approach to looking after her skin, we suspect Victoria's bouncy looks will last for many more years!

