Blue Ivy Carter turns 13: Beyoncé and Jay-Z's mini-me's most iconic photos

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, is now a teenager and we officially feel old.

The daughter of the superstar couple will be celebrating her very special milestone birthday with her nearest and dearest and we don't doubt that both of her parents are extremely proud of everything she's achieved.

At just 13, Blue Ivy, who became one of the most famous kids on the planet the minute she was born, has more to her name than many of us will dream of. But that's not to say that Beyoncé's mini-me doesn't put in the graft.

© Rodin Eckenroth Happy birthday, Blue!

In fact, Beyoncé and her mom Tina Knowles have openly spoken about how Blue doesn't shy away from hard work and is always keen to improve her craft, whether it be for her dance rehearsals or for her blossoming acting career.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Beyoncé's tears of pride and joy in video with Blue and Rumi

To celebrate little Blue turning 13, click through the gallery to see the budding star's most iconic moments…

1/ 10 © FilmMagic,Getty Baby reveal on the VMAs Ok, so this was more Beyoncé's moment than Blue's, but it would be remiss of us not to include this iconic moment. After belting out her hit 'Love On Top' at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé revealed her bump on stage to announce that she and Jay-Z were expecting their first baby. Unsurprisingly, the internet went wild. In fact, the moment went so crazy on Twitter (now known as X) that it broke a record for the most tweets per second!

2/ 10 © WireImage,Getty Chart-topping birth A few days after she was born in January 2012, Jay-Z released the song Glory featuring Blue Ivy, who was credited as B.I.C. The newborn's cries can be heard in the background and because Blue was credited as an artist on the track, it meant that any chart success would be hers as well as her dad's. Needless to say, the song was a hit and landed on the Billboard 200. It meant that Blue became the youngest person in history to have a song credited on any Billboard chart.

3/ 10 © Getty Images for MTV Sharing the stage One of the first major public outings the family had (who kept their daughter fiercely protected from the public eye in her first few years) was the MTV Video Music Awards in 2014 when Blue was just two years old. It was a special occasion for them as Beyoncé was awarded the big gong of the night, the Video Vanguard Award. Her husband brought their daughter on stage with him to present Beyoncé with her award and it was an emotional moment.



4/ 10 Keeping mom and dad in line A few years later at the 60th Grammy Awards in 2018, Beyoncé and Jay-Z stepped out as a trio and sat on the front row, naturally. Little Blue looked so adorable sitting between her mom and dad. There was a hilarious moment that went viral online where Blue can be seen telling her parents to "calm down" with her hand gestures. Icon in the making.



5/ 10 © Photo: Instagram Baby's first Grammy In 2020, Blue Ivy celebrated another milestone when she won her first-ever Grammy for Beyoncé's 2019 song, Brown Skin Girl, in the Best Music Video category. At the time, she became the youngest person to be individually credited with a Grammy (she's now the second youngest). The song also bagged her a BET Award and an NAACP Image Award.

6/ 10 © MediaNews Group/The Mercury News,Getty Super Bowl with Dad As Blue Ivy has grown, she's been spotted more and more in a public setting, particularly at big sports games. In 2020, Jay took then-nine-year-old Blue along to watch the game and she looked so excited.



7/ 10 © Steph Chambers,Getty What was even cuter was that at 2024's Super Bowl, the dad-daughter duo recreated the cute moment. The then-12-year-old was jumping for joy and we love that they've emulated the same photo.



8/ 10 © Kevin Mazur Tour debut In 2023, Beyoncé went on her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, taking her spectacular concert to cities all across the States, Canada, Europe and the UK. When Beyoncé was performing in Paris in May, concert-goers had a jaw-dropping moment when Blue Ivy appeared on stage to perform alongside her mom during the track, My Power. Fans were delighted to see Blue do her thing, but many at the time wondered if it might have been a one-off. Instead, the BeyHive was more than thrilled when Blue ended up dancing on the majority of nights for the remainder of the tour. Beyoncé admitted she was hesitant at first to let Blue perform due to the reaction she could get online, and simply because she is so young. However, Blue put in the work and proved she could do it.

9/ 10 Hollywood calling Blue Ivy made her big screen debut when she voiced Princess Kiara in the recently released movie, Mufasa: The Lion King. Beyoncé and Jay-Z joined Blue at the premiere in Los Angeles and Beyoncé couldn't contain her pride. In a video shared with Good Morning America, the mom-of-three was seen in the booth recording with Blue and was wiping away tears of pride: "I just can't believe that's my baby." She then later said: "No one is more proud than mommy."