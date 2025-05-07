Geri Halliwell-Horner breaks her own golden rule in billowing A-line dress

If there's one celebrity who will pull off an incredible all-white outfit every single time, it's certainly Geri Halliwell-Horner, but she broke her own rule once again this week.

At the world premiere of David Attenborough's brand new documentary, Ocean, the former Spice Girl broke her monochrome ensemble with two incredible accessories.

She rocked a beautiful, sophisticated white shirt dress with a cinched waist, with an incredibly bright red handbag and a pair of shining silver strapped heels.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Geri Halliwell-Horner looked incredible at the premiere of David Attenborough's new documentary

A series of celebrities gathered at the Royal Festival Hall in London to commemorate the release of the legendary environmentalist's newest documentary, ahead of his 99th birthday this week.

Other stars attending included Georgia May Jagger, Ayda Field, Cara Delevigne, and, most notably, King Charles III, who reunited with Sir David on the night.

Geri Halliwell-Horner broke the same rule recently

On a recent holiday to Scotland, the wife of Christian Horner shared some photos, in which she broke the same all-white rule to which she is typically devoted.

© Instagram Geri wore a tartan skirt in Edinburgh

Though the 52-year-old wore an immaculate white top with hold embellishment, she also wore a muted grey and brown kilt made of Scottish tartan, rounding off her ensemble with a pair of grey boots.

She seemed to make reference to her rule-breaking in her caption, writing: "When in Scotland…"

This isn't the only time Ginger Spice broke the rule last month

Spotted in New York at the beginning of last month, the former Spice Girl was wearing an outfit with more beige and brown hues, a far cry from the all-white for which she typically opts.

Pictured leaving a black SUV and heading towards a fancy hotel, Geri wore a stone-coloured shawl and beige belted safari skirt, rounding off her look with chunky brown heeled boots and a classic white shirt.

Why does Geri Halliwell-Horner mostly wear white?

It's no secret that she mostly sticks to her strict rule of wearing white, but fans have often wondered why this is.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Geri Halliwell-Horner is usually seen in outfits that are all-white, cream or ecru

In an interview with The Sunday Times, it was noted that she "refused" to wear anything that was in a colour other than white, cream or ecru.

Likening her limited colour choice to the idea of a CEO wearing a suit everyday, she explained to the publication: "There's a power in covering up. I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."