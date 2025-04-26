Geri Halliwell-Horner leaves fans speechless with rule-breaking outfit

You can always count on Geri Halliwell-Horner to rock a stylish white outfit, but the mother-of-two ended up breaking this rule when she headed to Scotland.

Sharing photos from her adventure in Edinburgh, the former singer couldn't help but show off her toned legs in a skirt made of Scottish tartan. Although Geri wore a bewitching white top, which carried gold embellishments, her kilt was instead a muted grey and brown. Meanwhile, she finished her outfit off with a pair of grey boots.

© Instagram Geri wore a tartan skirt in Edinburgh

The star seemingly referenced her rule breaking, stating in the caption: "When in Scotland…" And in a follow-up post, she added: "Just a regular day in Scotland with our very own James 1st."

In both of the posts, Geri posed alongside an Edinburgh guard who wore the traditional uniform, which consists of a black coat alongside a tartan kilt.

© Shutterstock Geri's loves a white outfit

Fans were mostly left speechless by the posts, with several simply sharing heart emojis in the comments.

Some noted, however, that the star wasn't wearing white, with one enthusing: "Hold up. Geri NOT wearing white or cream?! What am I seeing? Love the outfit btw," and a second added: "Nice to see you in a different colour have a great time in Scotland."

Recent rule-breaking outfit

Geri seems to be returning to experimenting with colour as the star wowed her fans earlier this month when she stepped out in New York City. As she stepped out of a car, the 52-year-old was seen in an outfit carrying beige and brown tones.

© Europa Press Entertainment, Getty Geri has previously broken her rule

The former singer wore a stone-coloured shawl and a beige safari-style skirt, which was cinched at the waist with a matching belt.

The star polished off her look with chunky brown heeled boots, giving an overall outdoorsy look to the chic outfit. However, white still played a small part in the outfit, with Geri wearing a white top.

Dedication to the colour

Geri generally adheres to only wearing white or cream in her wardrobe.

© Joe Maher/BAFTA Geri always looks so stylish in the colour

In a previous interview and photoshoot with The Sunday Times last year, the star, of course, kept to her fashion rules. It was noted in the piece that she "refused" to wear anything other than white, cream or ecru.

Geri told the publication that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."