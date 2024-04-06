Kylie Minogue, 55, is a 'golden' goddess in risqué outfit for beachside video

Kylie Minogue had a special occasion to mark on Saturday, as the Dancing singer marked the sixth anniversary of her fourteenth studio album, Golden.

The 55-year-old shared a selection of images from the album's release cycle, which featured her in some of her most daring outfits to date. In the first image, the singer styled out a mesh outfit that was covered in diamonds, while the second saw her on the beach in a red-hot sequined outfit, frolicking in the sand and allowing the waves to crash over her.

Other images saw the singer displaying her perfectly toned legs. In one photo she struck an incredibly sultry pose as she stared seductively at the camera's lens, while another saw her sitting on a sofa while looking off into the distance in a rhine-stoned mini dress and boots.

Golden was a country-inspired album, and one of the video clips of this saw its roots on full display, as Kylie line-danced in the music video for the lead single, Dancing.

Kylie marked the special event with some daring outfits View post on Instagram

In the caption, Kylie shared: "We're GOLDEN … Burn like the stars!!! Six years ago today, Golden came to you via Nashville and plenty of boots n hats. What was your FAVE track???"

Kylie always looks flawless and last month, the global superstar looked sensational as she showed off her impeccably toned legs while reclining on a sofa with iconic Sydney landmarks behind her.

Kylie looked so glamorous in her Sydney shot

The Better the Devil You Know songstress looked simply flawless as she rocked a strapless black gown that featured a daring thigh-high slit. She paired her gown with elegant black heels with sparkling double straps.

As for her glam, her blonde hair was styled in perfect waves and her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of a stunning smokey grey eyeshadow, rosy blusher and nude lipstick.

© Instagram The singer recently enjoyed a relaxing break away

The star has made countless headlines over the years for her incredible red carpet looks. Talking about her fashion with Marie Claire in 2018, she revealed: "If I'm going on a date, I will try and wear a mid-length slip dress and sharpen it with a jacket, something easy.

"I also love satin lace-up ankle boots with the toes out. But throughout the day, I'm so lazy! I'll still wear jeans, trainers, and a singlet or denim shirt with either a hat or a topknot."