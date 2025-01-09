Pamela Anderson looks radiant in cozy ensemble after receiving major news

Pamela Anderson might have spent the last year adorned in feather bowers, sequin leotards and an abundance of glitter, but the The Last Showgirl actress swapped her glitzy costumes for a monochromatic co-ord while arriving at SiriusXM studios to appear on Andy Cohen's show in New York City.

© Getty Images The cozy Chanel look was simple and refined

The 57-year-old donned a cream textured Chanel ensemble which consisted of a v-neck, slouchy button-up cardigan and cozy, wide-legged pants. Pamela teamed her understated look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

Pamela opted for her signature no makeup look as she exuded radiance with a glowing complexion, while her luscious blonde locks were styled into natural waves. The Baywatch actress discussed how she wanted to challenge beauty norms by embracing her natural beauty while appearing on the Today Show.

She said: "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty'.

"I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game."

© Getty Pamela Anderson is seen wearing Emilia Wickstead while heading to a Q&A for "The Last Showgirl"

The Canadian-American star has served a slew of minimalist outfits recently and was decked out in a demure ensemble from Emilia Wickstead while attending a Q&A for her latest movie in New York. The refined black coat was paired with a slim eyelet belt, sheer black tights and patent pointed-toe court heels.

Pamela's New York wardrobe is the epitome of quiet luxury, with her navy ensemble courtesy of Bottega also turning heads on the streets of New York. The double-breasted wool coat was layered over an airy long-sleeve blouse that was left unbuttoned at the neckline to ooze casual wear. The top was tucked into a pair of sophisticated high-waisted trousers and accessorized with a brown belt.

© Getty Images The Bottega look oozed sophistication

Upon receiving her first Golden Globe nomination, the actress shared her delight in a statement to People. She said: "I share this beautiful nomination with The Last Showgirl Family, my family, and my hard working companions on this interesting journey.

© Getty Images Pamela Anderson attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton

"It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities - we are not all so lucky.

"I wish everyone my love and thanks while I navigate this new exciting chapter."

For the star-studded night earlier this week, Pamela donned a black, square-necked Oscar de la Renta gown. The look oozed classical Hollywood pizzazz with a pair of matching opera gloves.