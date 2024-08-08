Kelly Brook turns heads in psychedelic mini dress and heels

Kelly Brook epitomised summer as she stepped out in London wearing a bold and beautiful psychedelic print mini dress on Thursday.

The Heart Radio presenter, who recently returned from a romantic sun-soaked holiday with her husband, Jeremy Parisi, left the studios in her statement 70s-inspired dress.

Kelly, 44, teamed her flared-sleeve number with towering cork-platform sandals and a raffia handbag. Her glossy brunette hair tumbled past her shoulders in beachy waves, while she accessorised with a pair of chic cat-eye sunglasses.

© Getty Kelly Brook was a vision of colour as she stepped out of Heart Radio's studios in London

Sporting a bronzed post-holiday glow, the model and actress oozed confidence in her playful getup.

© Getty The presenter looked radiant after her romantic holiday in Greece

"Confidence means not caring what people think, liking yourself and being proud of your wins, even if they’re small," Kelly previously told HELLO!.

"It’s not setting your goals too high or making them unrealistic. I used to be very ambitious and driven. I’m kinder to myself now, and that comes from the confidence of not always having to prove yourself to others."

The star's return to radio comes just days after she shared a rare glimpse into her idyllic holiday in Paros with her beau, whom she married in October 2022.

From goddess-like bikini snaps to sun-drenched couples photos, Kelly never looked happier as she reflected on her break away.

© Instagram/iamkb Kelly Brook wears a stunning striped bikini on Instagram

"Years ago I came to Paros and it changed my life forever. That summer changed what I wanted from life and slowed everything down and I reconnected with nature, the sea and myself," she penned on Instagram.

"I love this island and it was so amazing to finally return with my now husband. It’s still as beautiful as I remember and my life now is even more beautiful! I am grateful to have spent time here with my mother and late father.

"It holds so many precious memories and it was so nice to return with Jeremy and show him my favourite place in the world. Also nice that it finally has hotels as we always stayed in the homes of locals. 20 years has seen many changes and I think for the better. Paros is always a good idea."