Amal Clooney's 'cheat code' formula for dates with George exposed

Whenever Amal Clooney steps out to attend a glitzy event, her red carpet looks never fail to disappoint.

The human rights barrister, 47, who has been married to George Clooney for more than ten years, has one particular hack when it comes to footwear that always makes her look extra glamorous and statuesque when on a date night with her Oscar-winning husband.

Most recently, the lawyer, who shares eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, with George, attended the King's Trust awards at the star-studded event in London.

© GC Images Amal Clooney ws spotted wearing a clear heel when she arrived for The King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall

Amal wore a gorgeously fitted white gown paired with chic, clear silver heels.

According to fashion experts, it's the clear heels which is Amal's secret "cheat code" to looking even more sensational.

Why Amal Clooney's footwear is her 'cheat code'

Cynthia Kennedy, a personal stylist with over 20 years' experience, told HELLO! why the clear-heeled look, beloved not only by Amal but by supermodels like Kendall Jenner, for example, is so popular.

"Clear or barely-there heels are like the quiet MVP of red carpet shoes. They don't scream for attention – and that's exactly why they work."

© Getty Images Amal Clooney is also a lover of strappy 'barely there' heels, which are super flattering

Cynthia continued: "For starters, they're super flattering. The transparency or minimal straps create this illusion of longer, leaner legs because there's nothing visually 'cutting off' the line of your leg. It's like the shoe just disappears, and your legs get all the credit.

"That's why stylists love them. When the focus needs to stay on a gown or statement outfit – or when someone just wants to look extra statuesque – a barely-there heel lets everything else shine while quietly doing the heavy lifting.

© Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro Amal Clooney wore pared back heels to attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall with her husband George Clooney last month

Fashion model, Allison Weiss Brady, also explained why A-listers adore the clear-heel trend and also gave insight on how we can recreate Amal's super flattering and chic look ourselves.

If clear heels aren't your thing, there are other ways of making your legs look elongated.

"To create this look, opt for shoes in one of the following options: clear color with an ultra-thin heel, or a neutral shade, the same color as your outfit (tone-on-tone) or even strappy leather heels in a neutral color that show a lot of your well-pedicured foot. Another key is to choose shoes that don't draw a lot of attention with a pattern."

© GC Images Amal also loves a neutral coloured heel which has the same effect

Allison added: "My suggestions above are some of the style tips that celebrities incorporate to elongate their legs, giving them a more flattering, sexy, and statuesque appeal on the red carpet."

Cynthia summed it up: "Bottom line? Clear heels are a cheat code: elongating, versatile, and totally camera-friendly.

"No wonder celebs keep reaching for them – they get the job done without stealing the spotlight."