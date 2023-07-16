Nicole Kidman talks current dynamic with rarely-seen teen daughters in personal interview about family life

The Big Little Lies actress is a doting mom to four children

Nicole Kidman has given an incredible insight into her life at home in Sydney, Australia, where she spends the majority of her time away from the spotlight.

The Big Little Lies star lives with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 12, and is loving the current age her children are at.

Discussing the dynamic in their home in a rare interview, The Hours star chatted on the Something to Talk About podcast to Stellar editor-in-chief Sarrah Le Marquand, which was released on Sunday.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are doting parents to daughters Sunday and Faith

She said: "There's a lot of great energy in our house and really different ideas that bounce around from all walks of life."

She continued: " My sister [Antonia Kidman] has six children as well, so we have a lot of that. A lot of ages and a lot of perspectives on the world. Everyone has their voice, and I think it keeps you engaged in what's happening in the world."

Nicole Kidman is incredibly protective of her daughters' privacy

Nicole is incredibly close to Antonia, who also resides in Australia, as does their mom, Janelle.

The Hollywood star moved to Australia on a more permanent basis during the pandemic, having previously based herself and her family in Nashville, Tennessee, where they still have a home. This is to be nearer to her beloved mother, who has suffered ill health over the past few years.

Nicole and Keith primarily live in Australia these days

While Nicole's children are kept primarily out of the spotlight, the proud parent has not discouraged them from dabbling in acting jobs while accompanying her on film sets during past work projects.

To date, the sisters have been extras in a number of films and TV adaptations, including Big Little Lies, The Undoing and Angry Birds - where they had talking parts.

The Hollywood star loves nothing more than being a mom

However, it sounds as if Sunday in particular is more interested in a potential future job behind the scenes. In December 2021, the Lion actress talked to DuJour, where she revealed that Sunday was an aspiring film director.

She said: "Through nothing I've done, though. She's learned to edit, and if I even offer to be in one of her films, the sense is I'm not getting anywhere near them."

She also added that Sunday had a strong personality and as a result keeps her mom on a "tight lock and key".

Nicole Kidman during her latest red carpet appearance

Explaining that Sunday recently directed a stage production of Annie, she said: "All I wanted to do was whoop and holler. But I'm kept on a tight lock and key. I just want to go, 'You’re amazing.' But I'm not allowed to call out the window of the car or even compliment too much."

On parenting her two youngest daughters, she added: "As a parent, you're the wall. They want to hold onto you and know you're there, and then when they kick off, they want to know you're there, too."

Nicole also shares older children Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

