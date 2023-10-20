Shakira dons mermaid tail and shell bikini top for her most magical look yet

Shakira proved she is everyone's dream come true in her latest Instagram post, posting in a black mermaid tale and bikini top, with her trademark tumbling hair cascading over her front.

Peeping out from under her ultra-long locks, you can just see a black shell bikini top, for a goth-inspired take on The Little Mermaid Ariel's trademark look.

Shakira's fans were understandably enchanted by the star's fairytale look. "Wow, what a beautiful image," one fan praised, while another added: "Mama you ate this up!" followed by several black heart emojis.

© Instagram Shakira posed as a mermaid for British Vogue

"Wow, you look gorgeous and so powerful," another wrote.

The photo was taken at British Vogue's offices in London, to celebrate the fact that the magazine is moving out of the office it has become well known for in fashion circles. Shakira's striking shoot was shared on Vogue's Instagram too, where lovers of the fashion tome were equally impressed.

"Shakira is a goddess," and "Shakira looks impeccable." Others called for the Columbian hitmaker to grace the magazine's cover, writing: "We need her on the cover of British Vogue. Stunning!"

Designer Riccardo Tisco stood alongside Shakira for the sultry shoot, and he also shared the photo on Instagram, captioning the photo: "Special delivery," driving his followers wild, prompting endless flame and heart emojis.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Shakira never feels to impress with her style

This isn't the first time in recent weeks Shakira has made a statement with her style. At the beginning of October, the 46-year-old pulled out all the stops for a TV appearance, wearing head-to-toe black leather, while on Tuesday the singer wore a skin-tight red ensemble comprising of leather trousers and a rouge cowboy hat to ride a horse – seemingly part of a new music video.

Clearly a fan of the look, Shakira made a still from the shoot her new Instagram profile photo, and fans rushed to praise her prowess atop a horse.

"Shakira can do EVERYTHING and sing all kinds of genres. What can't this diva do?" one pondered, while another wrote: "Shakira you are bold, risky and you do everything with that sweet and sexy personality at the same time."

REVEALED: Shakira's new A-list love life: all we know about her relationships post Gerard Piqué split

We're so pleased Shakira has endless support from her adoring fans, as she's had a difficult year since splitting with her ex-partner Gerard Pique in June 2022.

In a statement released that month Shakira said: "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Following their split, Shakira has been linked to race car driver Lewis Hamilton, but has declined to comment on the rumors.

