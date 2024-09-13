Melanie Griffith is 'Working Girl' chic with unexpected twist to appearance as she steps out in LA

Even when she's off-duty, Melanie Griffith manages to look totally iconic. The film star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, and she was practically glowing as she donned a casual chic look while out and about.

© AKGS Melanie Griffith was seen on her way to a hair salon, dressed in a beige long-sleeve top with a deep neckline, distressed cropped blue jeans, and accessorized with black sunglasses, a cross necklace, and lace-trimmed fingerless gloves.

Photos obtained by Backgrid show the film star walking about the city on her way to a hair salon, where she donned a beige long-sleeve top with a deep neckline and distressed cropped blue jeans. She accessorized the look with black sunglasses, a cross necklace, and lace-trimmed fingerless gloves.

The gloves certainly felt like a throwback to the retro look that made her a household name in 1988, when she played Tess McGill in the iconic film Working Girl.

© Kevin Winter BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Melanie Griffith arrives at "An Unforgettable Evening" Benefiting The Woman's Cancer Research Fund at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/FilmMagic)

Melanie wore her gorgeous blonde hair in a cropped bob that tapered in at her chin with a feather-like texture. She's been rocking the bob since 2023, showing no signs of veering back towards a longer look anytime soon.

WATCH: Melanie Griffith's Love Life

The star debuted the change late last year, announcing she felt “refreshed and very sassy at 66” with the new look. Her before and after photos showed off the dramatic transformation, as her hair formerly flowed down her shoulders while the latter photo showed off her smart new chin-length cut.

It's been a big year for Melanie, as her daughter Stella del Carmen Banderas is engaged to be married. The 27-year-old, whose father is Antonio Banderas, announced last month that she would be tying the knot with none other than her childhood sweetheart, Alex Gruszynski, a tech entrepreneur who is the CEO and co-founder of the company Nova.

Stella captioned the photo: "I get to hang out with my favorite person on earth forever!!!!!!!!"

Naturally, her mom was over the moon, announcing on social media: "He asked…. On bended knee… she said yes! Stella and Alex are engaged to be married! Their love story began in pre-school! True love, deep love! Congratulations to the beloveds!!!"

The 67-year-old remains close to all her daughters even as an empty nester. She told Vogue: "I consciously spent and still spend a lot of time with my kids. I talk about everything with them."

"With Stella, because she is my youngest, I think she has gotten the best version of me as her mama."

Stella similarly gushed about her mother: "My mother has always emphasized the importance of having a good, loving relationship with myself. One way of doing this was by encouraging me to have sort of an open dialogue with my higher self, or God, or the universe. She often says, 'Ask for wisdom.'"