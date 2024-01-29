Dakota Johnson, 34, and mother Melanie Griffith, 66, have rare matching moment

Dakota Johnson and her mom Melanie Griffith had the ultimate mother-daughter matching moment over the weekend as they attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was in town to guest host the sketch show and was joined by her famous mother for the festivities afterward, and both were donning all-black outfits for the occasion.

The 34-year-old looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a long, sheer-panelled dress adorned with sparkle.

© MEGA Dakota Johnson is seen leaving the SNL afterpary on January 28, 2024 in New York, New York

Adding a layer of warmth, Dakota draped a chic feathered jacket over her shoulders and finished off the look with subtle accessories including dainty diamond-drop earrings and pearl and diamond rings. The star also held onto a gorgeous black velvet bag which had a diamond encrusted strap.

Melanie, meanwhile, matched her daughter perfectly by also donning a classic all-black outfit. While Dakota opted for a dress, the Working Girl actress, went for casual chic in a high-neck black jumper, with a stylish open shirt draped over the top.

The 66-year-old rocked a pair of cool jeans and heeled boots, with a dark, long puffer jacket and a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag over the top.

© Gotham Melanie also opted for all black for the occasion

Melanie looked thrilled to be out on the town with her daughter, who she welcomed back in 1989 with her ex-husband Don Johnson.

During the outing, Melanie and Dakota were also joined by Melanie's ex-husband, fellow actor Antonio Banderas, proving that the exes remain on good terms. Melanie and The Mask of Zoro actor married in 1996, the same year they welcomed their daughter, Stella.

However, the pair divorced in 2015. Find out more about Melanie's love life history in the video below...

Meanwhile, Dakota was on Saturday Night Live to host alongside musical guest, Justin Timberlake, and Jimmy Fallon – who crashed the Fifty Shades star's opening monologue. Before rocking her afterparty look, the star looked sensational in a number of gorgeous looks throughout the taping.

For the show's promo video alongside Justin and regular SNL star Sarah Sherman, the star wore a daring black mini-dress with a cross-shoulder detail and cut-out panels on the bust. She polished off the look with elegant sheer black tights. Later, Dakota opted for a halter neck jumpsuit, complete with a gold-buckled belt around the waist.

The actress, who is dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, has been doing the talk show rounds in recent times to promote her movie, Madame Web, in which she has the starring role in the Marvel Comics movie, alongside co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merce and Emma Roberts.

© NBC Dakota Johnson also appeared on Jimmy Fallon recently

Prior to her appearance on SNL, Dakota appeared on Tonight with Jimmy Fallon where she put to bed previous headlines that suggested she needed 14 hours to sleep. After being quizzed by the host about it being a "long time to sleep", the actress laughed and said: "I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours but I don't, like, demand it. I'm not a monster!"

She added: "I have a job! Leave me alone!

"I'm just asleep, I'm literally doing nothing. I'm just sleeping. I don't have to take anything to sleep like that, either", Dakota insisted. "I can just sleep like that. I think if I took an Ambien, I'd wake up next year."