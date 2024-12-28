Princess Olympia carries It-Girl Balenciaga handbag and even Damian Hurley is obsessed

Every now and then, the fashion world delights in reviving a cult classic handbag. With the current craze for all things Y2K, it's no surprise that Balenciaga's iconic Noughties 'City Bag' has reclaimed its status as the ultimate It-Girl accessory.

© Instagram Olympia teamed her It-Girl accessory with a chic black jumper

The tote has even found its way into the wardrobes of the royals, with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark among its star-studded fanbase.

The 28-year-old showcased her designer bag in a recent Instagram post, where the model posed for the camera with the coveted accessory casually draped over her arm. Olympia donned a beige iteration of Balenciaga's 'Le City' bag. Crafted from textured leather, the medium tote features a metal zipper and a slew of studs inspired by vintage biker jackets. The bag is finished with two top stylish braided handles and a long, removable strap so that the accessory can be carried in-hand or draped over the shoulder.

Olympia completed her chic look with a simple black sweater, while her blonde bob was styled into effortless soft waves. The Dolce and Gabbana model kept her makeup natural and radiant with a bronze eye, glowing complexion and a glossy lip.

© Instagram The model stuffed her bag with an unlikely filling

Another snap depicted the bag, which retails at £2,090, stuffed with a baguette from Depuis 1980 as it rested on the royal's lap. Olympia captioned the post: "It's in le bag @balenciaga."

Fellow model Damian Hurley flocked to the comments section to show his approval of Olympia's newest designer purchase. Damian wrote: "I love you."

The 'City' was originally released in 2001 during the then-creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's tenure. However, it was formerly known as the 'Motorcycle City Bag'. Only 25 bags were originally made, with one fortunately ending up in Kate Moss's arms, turning it into a fan-favourite overnight.

© Getty Images Kate Moss enhanced the bag's iconic status in 2003

The era-defining accessory was worn by everyone from the likes of the Olsen twins to Nicole Richie, with its unstructured silhouette and logo-less design appealing to the masses.

© Getty Images Nicole Richie was a fan of the bag in the Noughties

Listening to the calls of fashion-enthusiasts all over the world, Balenciaga revived the slouchy 'City' in April 2024. Leading the arrival was original wearer Kate Moss, It-Girl Kaia Gerber, and supermodel Bella Hadid.

Olympia is no stranger to the Spanish luxury fashion house, with the model having starred in the 'Le City Bag' campaign video in November. The advert depicted a slew of stars, accessorised with the tote, sat in the front row of a fashion show.

Olympia oozed chic in a long-sleeved, figure-hugging, black round-neck top, a black mini skirt and a pair of black sheer tights, while a white iteration of the bag rested on her lap.