Michelle Keegan's rare marriage confession about Mark Wright as he solo parents Palma

Michelle Keegan has jetted to Paris for work, leaving her husband Mark Wright at home to look after their four-month-old daughter Palma.

While sharing photos of her sightseeing in the French capital, the Brassic actress made a rare comment about her marriage to Mark.

Next to a photo of a statue in the Tuileries Garden, which shows a man hunched as he covers his face with his hands, Michelle joked: "Mark when he has to empty the dishwasher @wrighty_." The Challenge: UK star quickly responded on his own Instagram account, reposting the Story with the reply: "Hands down the worst job on earth."

© Instagram The Fool Me Once actress joked about home life with her husband during her trip to France

With a resort-like outdoor pool and a luxury home gym, it's possible that Michelle and Mark have hired professionals to help keep on top of cleaning, gardening and other maintenance a their home, while they juggle raising their baby girl with their busy work schedules. However, Mark will be forced to pick up more duties until Michelle returns to their Essex mansion, reported to be worth £3.5 million.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan shared peeks inside her sightseeing in Paris

Our Girl star Michelle married Heart FM Radio DJ Mark in a stunning ceremony at St Mary's Church in Bury St. Edmunds in 2015. The happy couple announced they were expecting their first child with an Instagram post in December 2024, shortly after finishing years-long renovations on their Georgian-style home.

Marriage confessions

© WireImage The Heart Radio DJ and the Brassic actress got married in 2015

Michelle and Mark tend to keep their relationship private, after Michelle admitted she struggled with speculation about whether she planned to start a family following their wedding.

She told Grazia that she has since learnt to set "boundaries" when it comes to her personal life. "Around the time we got married, I was open about the fact that I wanted to have a family but then, because we didn't choose to have children within a certain time, there was lots of speculation."

The Fool Me Once actress went on to say: “At one point, there was a story every week. My family was asking me about it, so I made the decision to not talk publicly about that side of my life. I'm going to be 38 this year and, as I've got older, I feel more confident about my boundaries."

© Instagram Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright built their dream home in Essex

In another rare comment, Michelle revealed her life with Mark is not as "polished" as it may appear, insisting that behind closed doors, she would "have a go" at Mark over the mess.

Speaking of her "normal and boring" life, she said: "I know it probably doesn’t look like that. In the press, at awards or on Instagram, it might look polished from the outside…

"Honestly, when I left this morning, it was upside down, a complete mess. When I get home, if Mark hasn’t cleaned it, I’ll probably have a go at him and then do it myself."

Palma's travels

© @wrighty_ The couple have admitted they'd like to take Palma to their favourite holiday spot

While Michelle is enjoying a solo trip to France, she and Mark plan to take a family holiday to one of their beloved holiday destinations, Palma de Mallorca.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Mark said: "It's a beautiful place with a lot of meaning, it would be a lovely trip, we love it there."

And it just so happens that Palma has the same name as the sunny spot! Mark previously revealed it was not a deliberate choice, telling Sian Welby on This Morning: "We just love the name, Palmer, with an 'E-R'. And then we just liked putting an 'A' on it, which is like the way it read."